Bell County reported one new death due to COVID-19 on its dashboard Thursday, raising the toll to 909 as total cases remain low.
Bell County Public Health District Epidemiologist Costa Claver said the new death was a 49-year-old woman.
Twelve new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Bell County Public Health District for a total of 167 active cases.
The county’s incidence rate went up to 46.02 cases per 100,000 residents in the county an uptick from 30.31 reported on May 17 when two new deaths were reported
Of the 47,845 cases reported since the pandemic started, 46,769 have recovered, and 908 people died.
The health district’s dashboard showed Trauma Service Area L had 11 of the 1,086 available hospital beds in the area taken up by COVID-19 patients. The service area covers about 512,799 residents in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties.
Vaccinations, testing
Several places in Temple offer vaccinations and testing, including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, the Veterans Administration Hospital, and the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and clinics.
A second-round free at-home test kits are available at covidtests.gov. Tests are limited to four per household and are shipped through the U.S. Postal Service.