Hospitalizations of COVID-19 in Trauma Service Area L — which includes Bell County — dropped by more than 8 percentage points Monday compared to Friday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported the region had 16.82% of its total hospital beds taken up by COVID-19 patients. Last week, the hospitalization rate was 24.86%.
School cases
Temple Independent School District reported 22 active confirmed COVID-19 cases on its campuses Monday along with 10 probable cases on its tracker.
The confirmed cases include two at Temple High School, two at Bonham Middle School, four at Lamar Middle School and three at Travis Science Academy. There is also two cases at Kennedy-Powell Elementary, one at Scott Elementary and eight at Western Hills Elementary.
Belton ISD showed 70 confirmed and 77 probable cases amongst 15 of its 18 campuses on its dashboard Tuesday. The 147 total cases mean that 0.55% of the district’s population has the virus.
The district’s only campuses without cases were Charter Oak Elementary, High Point Elementary and Southwest Elementary.
Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny said the district had 29 active cases Monday.
The district’s cases include 10 students and two staff members at Thomas Arnold Elementary, six students at Salado Middle School and 11 students at Salado High School.
Killeen ISD showed 228 active cases of the virus on its dashboard, with 190 students and 38 staff infected.
State infusion centers
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday the state would expand operations at its COVID-19 antibody infusion center in Seguin.
The announcement comes after the state announced the opening of a similar infusion center Sunday in Livingston.
The facilities provide COVID-19 patients with Regeneron monoclonal antibodies. The procedure helps prevent a patient’s condition from worsening and requiring hospital care.
With the new facility in Livingston, the state now has 17 of the infusion centers around the state.
“The expansion of Seguin’s infusion center helps ensure more Texans can access this effective treatment in Central Texas,” Abbott said. “We will continue to expand access to COVID-19 antibody therapeutic infusion centers in our communities, and I encourage Texans who test positive for COVID-19 to continue utilizing this treatment.”