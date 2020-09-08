Rains that recently inundated Central Texas led to about an extra foot of water in area lakes, including Lake Belton, and affected the levels of the Leon and Lampasas rivers, officials said.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is releasing floodwater from both Lake Belton and Stillhouse Hollow Lake in advance of additional rainfall and runoff expected during the next 5-7 days, Brad Ellis, a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers park ranger, said Tuesday.
“No damage to the parks occurs until floodwaters reach three feet,” he said.
The National Weather Service recorded about .02 of an inch at Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport in Temple after brief showers Tuesday afternoon.
Wednesday’s forecast calls for an 80 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high near 82. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch are possible. Wednesday night will have a 70 percent chance of showers thunderstorms, mostly cloudy skies, with a low around 64.
Tuesday’s depth of Lake Belton was 595.28 feet above sea level, compared to a normal elevation of 594 feet, according to Corps data. About 1,647 cubic feet of water per second was being released into the Leon River.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake’s normal elevation is 622 feet above sea level, and it measured 623.35 feet Tuesday. About 1,232 cubic feet of water per second was being released into the Lampasas River.
Bell County lakes have seen substantial crowds every weekend — with no decline in visitors because of COVID-19, Ellis said. Park visitors are “spreading out to different places around the lakes and into every nook and cranny,” he said.
Most Corps’ parks will close Oct. 1 for the winter season as they do every year. Sparta Valley Park remains closed because of road damage from flooding years ago, Ellis said.
“Sparta Valley is always included in the budget given to the government, but something else is always more important.”
The parks will remain open to foot traffic for fishing, Ellis said. If someone is handicapped and needs access to a park, it can be granted through a phone call to the Corps at 254-939-2461, Ellis said.
More than just an itch
Mosquitoes have proliferated in Central Texas after recent rains — prompting concerns about West Nile and Zika viruses, Sonja Swiger, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension veterinary entomologist in Stephenville, told AgriLife Today.
West Nile “has been found throughout Texas and the U.S., and even places that don’t normally have a problem like Miami have had cases in 2020. It’s just that kind of a year,” Swiger said.
West Nile causes symptoms in people that are similar to some COVID-19 symptoms — namely fever, cough and sore throat. Anyone with those symptoms should go see a doctor and not assume it is COVID-19, Swiger said.
Mosquito prevention includes finding and eliminating their breeding grounds because eggs are laid in or near standing water. Stagnant water is a problematic location so check any place where water can collect and sit for several days. Places where water can stagnate are birdbaths, old tires, trays for potted plants, bowls, buckets, planters, etc.
Dump the water out and turn over anything that can hold water. Gravel or sand are good to fill in places where stagnant water collects, Swiger said.