Houston postal inspectors sent stern warnings to Bell County post offices in late July 1915.
Quoting the federal law governing the mails, they adamantly announced that “the charred body of the Negro burned on the public square will not be permitted to pass through the mails.”
The inspectors held up delivery and forwarded the odious cards to the U.S. attorney in Houston, who ordered they be withdrawn from the mails. The inspectors also instructed Bell postmasters to refuse to mail such images.
The pronouncement came in reaction to a flurry of postcards mailed from Temple throughout the state. The lynching of Will Stanley in Temple earlier that month made national news. An African-American, Stanley was accused of a horrific murder of three children and brutal assaults of their parents. However, vigilantes stormed the jail soon after his arrest, killed him and set fire to his body in a raucous public spectacle on the town square.
News accounts spread nationally as an example of Texas-style “justice.” To add insult to the indignity, local photographers quickly documented the scene and produced picture postcards of Stanley’s burned body.
The postcards quickly sold out. However, when they appeared in postal boxes, inspectors quickly responded, although the images could be mailed effortlessly in sealed envelopes.
Postcards began in the late 1800s, but quickly became a uniquely 20th century phenomenon by 1900, beginning what historian John Miller Morris called “the bright unfurling of a new century” in his book, “Taming the Land: The Lost Postcard Photographs of the Texas High Plains” (Texas A&M Press, 2009).
A postcard craze gripped the nation from 1905 to 1920, as the rise of outdoor photography coincided with a wave of settlement and prosperity in Texas. Despite spreading bad news — the most popular being lynchings, train wrecks and storm damages — postcards now reveal bygone times gone forever.
That was certainly true in Bell County. Postcards spread pictorial news like no other medium of its time, thanks to improvements in cameras and film processing that made photos easier and cheaper to produce.
Temple, Belton, Bartlett and Killeen from their earliest days had local photographers fanning out throughout the country snapping photos for a fee. For a few dollars more, they could engage publishers to mass-reproduce them. Among the earliest were the Central Studio in Temple and Vanriper & Ragsdale of Belton.
Stationers and book stores, such as the Temple Book Concern and the Barton News Agency, frequently commissioned and sold cards, making a tidy profit. James R. Oliver (1873-1931) proudly announced his downtown store in 1912 was “Temple Postcard Headquarters” via — naturally — a picture postcard.
As buildings changed names and owners, publishers and vendors also reprinted and retitled cards to extend the cards’ lifecycle. Thus, in the early 1920s, former Temple Sanitarium scenes were reprinted with its new name, Scott & White Hospital, but with the same images.
Morris estimates that a thousand or more Texas photographers were active from 1904 to 1920, mostly in commercial centers. Many others, such as John Paul Trlica (1882–1977) documented many Czech communities and farm families in Bell, Milam and Williamson counties. Another notable visual contributor was former Rogers resident George A. Addison who documented Oklahoma Territory’s tribes in the early 1900s and who Morris called “one of the finest photographers” of his era.
Business enterprises also gave away picture postcards to advertise their wares and services. For example, Scott & White Hospital commissioned from 1915 to 1940 a series of photos of its grounds and buildings for patients and their families. The Santa Fe Railway also produced romantically composed cards of the depot and Harvey House. The Temple Chamber of Commerce commissioned images depicting Temple as a bustling, progressive city.
All of this became what Morris calls a “significant visual legacy” of the history and social geography of Texas. Early postcards depicting disasters, floods, storm aftermaths, lynchings and wars fall into a unique, sordid category of “visual legacy.” The postcards served as visual evidence of historic events long before the advent of newspaper photography and newsreels.
Like with the Will Stanley lynching, postal authorities banned grotesque images of dead bodies along with photos of scantily clad subjects in seductive, come-hither poses.
Postcards also became party entertainment. Telegram correspondent Barbara Boyd in 1913 described what she called “a postcard party” with women bringing their favorite images to share with everyone as they describe their travels.
Two-cent picture postcards were introduced at the 1893 Columbian Exposition in Chicago as “souvenir cards.” By 1901, the federal government gave private printers the OK to print and sell their own cards, labeled “private mailing cards.” Only the address could be written on the back with the photo on the front, although many “broke the rules” to inscribe messages.
By 1907, the federal rules relaxed, kicking off what is known as “The Golden Era of Postcards” that lasted until 1915. The backs were divided, allowing for an address and stamp on the right side and a message on the left. The images filled the entire front.
Swept up in the postcard mania, the Telegram by 1910, offered classified ad customers either a ticket to a local movie house or 10 picture postcards.
Postcards produced by German or English printers were highly valued for their quality.
For example, British-based Tuck cards produced a series featuring Temple’s First Methodist Church, the Santa Fe Depot and other notable structures in Temple and the Belton Courthouse.
Several German publishing houses produced detailed images of downtown Temple buildings. As World War I began, German publishers were unavailable, and the quality significantly decreased.
From 1930-1945, publishers began using linen paper with a high rag content and cheap inks — mostly due to the Depression and World War II restrictions. As printing processes became cheaper and easier to manager, photochome cards started appearing on store racks in 1939.