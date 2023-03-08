The Temple Independent School District is placing a spotlight on its athletic training staff for their continuous commitment to keeping student athletes healthy.
“The members of the athletic training staff are often the unsung heroes of any athletic department and the Temple Independent School District’s athletic trainers are certainly no exception,” Temple ISD spokesman Jon Wallin said in a news release.
Although Temple ISD’s athletic training program began in 1972 with only one full-time athletic trainer, the district now employs three full-time athletic trainers: Windee Skrabanek, the head athletic trainer, and Kelly Palmer and Mallory Przybylski.
This trio, with the assistance of 22 athletic training students, oversees 1,475 athletes across the district’s four middle school and high school campuses.
“The athletic trainers are often the first to arrive and the last to leave from practice and game day events,” said Wallin, who noted that March is National Athletic Training Month. “Athletic trainers attend practices and games, help athletes rehabilitate from injuries, keep athletes hydrated at practice and maintain equipment in addition to a myriad of other duties that often go unnoticed by most people outside of the athletic department.”
Skrabanek emphasized how her role with the district — like that of her colleagues and students — involves more than simply taping ankles and handing out water.
“We want to educate our community and our athletes in the field of athletic training,” Skrabanek said. “Being an athletic trainer involves many roles in a secondary school setting, and we are definitely more successful as a department because of all that our athletic training students and staff do every day.”
Those athletic training students spend anywhere from 15 to 20 hours a week working with athletes, according to Temple ISD.
“Being involved with different people and different sports has opened my eyes to the endless opportunities that are available every day,” Brianna Davis, a Temple High School senior, said. “Waking up every day just knowing I have a purpose to fulfill on the field, court, athletic training room, and school has made me become an extremely productive, yet busy person.”
Her classmates agreed and noted their areas of improvement.
“This program helped me with overcoming a lot of the social anxiety that I had before,” D’Asjia Johnson, a fellow senior, said. “It’s also helped me become a better person by learning how to take responsibility for my own actions, how to be places on time, how to function in stressful situations and how to be a team player. Not only was I able to learn first aid, I was able to learn real-world experiences.”
However, above all else, they are helping student athletes maintain their health — an effort that has earned Temple High School a Safe Sport School status from the National Athletic Trainers Association.
“I see how much this program has really affected me not only as a student, but a teenage girl navigating her way through easy and tough life decisions,” Davis said. “I owe it all to this program and I’m forever grateful for the many beautiful opportunities and lessons I’ve learned throughout my years.”