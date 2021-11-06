The Belton Independent School District continued to revisit its local policy for public participation during board meetings Monday — a move Superintendent Matt Smith said was in response to recent attendance at a Texas Association of School Boards convention.
“We recently went through a discussion during a policy committee meeting … and made some changes to both that policy and also the board operating procedures,” he said. “We were asked to put this on the agenda again … to have it for further conversation about potential exploration of a deadline for public comments prior to the day of a board meeting.”
Holly Wardell, Belton ISD’s attorney, said many school districts across Texas, such as Dallas ISD, currently have deadlines for accepting speakers.
“Everyone who wants to speak must be given an opportunity to speak,” she said Monday. “So having a deadline allows the staff to inform the presiding officer of how many speakers are signed up ... and then that adjustment can be made. If we have ‘x’ number of speakers, we can reduce the time.”
Wardell stressed how this concept is an administrative tool for allowing the presiding officer — Belton ISD school board President Jeff Norwood — to better manage the meeting.
“I’ve seen districts have people sign up 48 hours before the board meeting … and I’ve seen others say you have to sign up 45 minutes ahead of time,” she said. “So you have a range of options available to you … because I do think there’s some benefit of the presiding officer having some advanced notice of how many speakers are going to be involved.”
However, trustee-at-large Janet Leigh was against some time-related deadlines.
“I would never consider doing it the day outside of the meeting,” Leigh said. “There could be issues that come up that you want to speak about two days before the meeting.”
Area 4 trustee Chris Flor agreed.
“If somebody has something relevant to the meeting, but can’t make it by (deadline) … then we’ve lost an opportunity,” he said.
Instead, Leigh suggested cutting down on the time between public comments — an idea that Flor and Area 5 trustee Manuel Alcozer liked.
“It would help when they come in to be organized sitting wise, so they’re ready to speak ... because we’re having so much lag time between comments,” Leigh said.
Moving forward, the committee plans to update its policy language, while evaluating the efficacy of an online registration system and an after-hours drop-off location for public participation forms.
“We can try a couple of these things out and revisit this … because this is a policy that will be brought back up later this year,” Smith said. “As we grow, we’re going to have more comments. It’s just going to happen. So we’re trying to get ahead of the game and manage it better.”
Wardell emphasized how, at the end of the day, this is a local policy.
“It’s the board’s policy to interpret,” she said.
In August, board members previously indicated they didn’t want to overly limit comments — a discussion that followed a May 17 school board meeting at which some members of the public were disruptive with cheering and booing when protesting the use of masks for the 2020-21 school year.
Although then-school board president Suzanne McDonald informed the audience of the public comment rules, she was interrupted several times and had to raise her voice to continue talking.
“The board shall not tolerate disruption of the meeting by members of the audience,” according to the revised ordinance. “If, after at least one warning from the presiding officer, any individual continues to disrupt the meeting by his or her words or actions, the presiding officer may request assistance from law enforcement officials to have the individual removed from the meeting.”
However, Alcozer previously stressed how Belton ISD’s policy review process is not an attempt to limit stakeholders from having an opportunity to address their school board members.
“According to law, we can limit comments … but I want to make it very clear that we want to hear from the public,” he said during a policy committee meeting in August. “It’s an attempt to maintain order in the event that something does occur.”