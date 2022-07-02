A Belton woman was indicted by a grand jury on a felony charge Wednesday after police say her pit bull attacked a 12-year-old girl running to her school bus.
Christina Rodriguez, 39, was indicted for an attack by dog resulting in serious bodily injury, a third-degree felony.
On Jan. 14, according to an arrest affidavit, Temple Animal Services responded to the 12900 block of West Adams Avenue to an attack by a dog on a child.
A caller reported that a black and white pit bull mix named Capone attacked a young girl.
The dog, police say, belonged to Rodriguez, and officers met with her.
“The suspect admitted ownership of a dog,” the affidavit said. “The suspect stated she did not witness the attack, but she did know her dog was involved.”
Crime scene technicians responded to the scene, and the affidavit said they found evidence the dog had escaped based on a severed blue collar found by a cable fastened to a tree.
The girl was interviewed at the scene to learn more about the attack.
“The dog bit the victim on the face and both arms, causing multiple lacerations and tearing of the flesh,” the affidavit said. “The victim stated she was running for the school bus when the dog came off the property and grabbed (her), causing the victim to bump her head on the road.”
An arrest warrant for Rodriguez was signed April 13 by Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 place 1 Keith Reed.
Rodriguez was released from the Bell County Jail after she posted a $25,000 bond on April 20.
Other indictments
- Amos Jimenez, 21, of Temple, deadly conduct.
- Devonte Deshazo, 27, of Temple, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- Agustin Segura-Cortes, 43, of Belton, retaliation.
- Charles Sanders, 54, of Temple, burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault.
- Micah Autry, 47, of Belton, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- Frank Osoria-Romero, 37, of Austin, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information between 10 and 50 items.
- Robert Campos, 48, of Temple, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information between 10 and 50 items.
- Austin Donovan, 28, of Troy, possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 400 grams.
- Lasaro Cortez Jr., 41, of Temple of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams.
- Jennifer Overstreet, 46, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 2 and 200 grams.
- Arthur Herrington, 72, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 2 and 200 grams.
- Alice Vanderford, 43, of Holland, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- Melissa Durrett, 56, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.