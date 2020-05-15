The Temple College Adult Education and Literacy program has scholarships available to help adult learners earn certification in high-demand fields.
Training programs that will be available this fall are electrocardiography (EKG), phlebotomy and commercial driver’s license.
Registration for the programs opens Monday and will run through May 29. Selected individuals will receive a scholarship that covers 100 percent of tuition and certification testing fees.
The courses will be offered through Temple College’s Business and Continuing Education Division. Those who are selected for the program will receive additional training in areas such as medical terminology and medical math.
For more information on the Direct Your Destiny Certification Scholarships, call 254-298-8594 or email alexzandria.siprian@templejc.edu.