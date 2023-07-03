Eleven new volunteers have taken an oath to be voices of children as Court Appointed Special Advocates in child welfare court cases.
The volunteers were sworn in June 26 in a ceremony at the Bell County Courthouse presided by Judge Dallas Sims, associate judge for Centex CPS Court No. 2. The group is the second-largest group of advocates to join in the history of CASA of Bell and Coryell Counties.
“In their oath, the new advocates swore to carry out their duties as a (special advocate) with their paramount concern being the best interests of the children to whom they’re assigned,” the organization said in a news release. “The swearing-in ceremony followed 33 hours of training over the course of five weeks, which included in-classroom training, online modules and courtroom observations.”
Sims said she was excited to swear in new advocates.
“I was honored to swear in such an awesome group of advocates,” Sims said.
We are so grateful for such a strong CASA team supporting the youth of Bell and Coryell Counties!”
New advocates are Denia Woods, Steve Wood, Tiffani Gregg, Miesha Elliott, Selene Sullivan, Michaela Denazen, Amber Peipert, Cheryl Lewis, Shirley Flowers, Martha Vazquez, and Luther Harris.
Elliott said she plans to make sure children’s voices are heard in court cases.
“Having a voice is such a key part of your identity, but what happens when you don’t have a voice or someone to advocate for you? You get lost in the shuffle,” Elliott said. “Being a part of CASA allows me to advocate/be the voice of a child within the community. They will be heard”.
Denazen, spoke about what motivated her to join, saying “As a mom, I know what it feels like to want to protect a child and not get help.”
“As a CASA advocate, I get to be on the other side — I am able to take action, provide resources, support and empowerment for children and their families,” Denazen said. “I am proud and honored to be a part of an organization dedicated to help families.”
CASA of Bell and Coryell Counties will hold its next training class for volunteers at 5:30 p.m. July 25. To learn more information about becoming a CASA advocate, visit www.casabellcoryell.org/volunteer or call 254-774-1881.