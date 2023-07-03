CASA volunteers

Judge Dallas Sims of the Centex CPS Court No. 2, top, swore in 11 new Court Appointed Special Advocates to represent children in child welfare cases. New advocates are Denia Woods, Steve Wood, Tiffani Gregg, Miesha Elliott, Selene Sullivan, Michaela Denazen, Amber Peipert, Cheryl Lewis, Shirley Flowers, Martha Vazquez, and Luther Harris.

 Courtesy

Eleven new volunteers have taken an oath to be voices of children as Court Appointed Special Advocates in child welfare court cases.