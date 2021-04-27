Allison Dickson — who has lived with Werdnig-Hoffman, spinal muscular atrophy, since she was 15 months old — has been seeking her community’s support since March.
The local philanthropist is working to improve her home’s safety, as her mother Johnnie Dickson is now experiencing symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease.
As of Monday evening, nearly $41,000 was raised for the Dickson family through a GoFundMe fundraiser.
Although the crowd funding campaign is still nearing its $50,000 goal, Dickson said that several improvements are already in motion. Among the recent developments are two permanent concrete ramps: one leading to the front door, and one from the back door into the property’s backyard.
“When I first went on the front porch and down the ramp, I was a little scared to be honest … It was a new experience,” Dickson, a Temple resident, told the Telegram. “But once I overcame my hesitation I didn’t want to come back inside! Mom was very happy to see the ramp in place and me being able to use it. It looks so nice too.”
Lauren Weldon May, the fundraiser organizer, said this was monumental for the family.
“Allison couldn’t access the front at all except through the garage and had limited access to the backyard, so this was a huge step in ensuring her safety and improving her accessibility in and out of their home,” May, a family friend, said.
May, who noted that more work is expected to begin in the following weeks, is calling for assistance from local businesses as their efforts moves into the next phases.
“Our next step is purchasing and installing a wall of cabinets in the Dickson dining room to serve as medical storage,” she said. “If you have connections in the cabinetry or carpentry world, who might be able to help, please reach out to me via GoFundMe messaging.”
Dickson said her gratitude has grown as more funding is secured each day.
“Mom and I are overwhelmed by the love and encouragement people are showing for the Safer at Home Project ... by giving, sharing on social media and by word of mouth, and stepping up to offer hands-on help and services,” Dickson said. “Thank you to everyone who is joining #TeamAlli to meet these needs. We appreciate you more than we can express!”
Allison’s latest efforts include helping to raise funds for a game cart and gaming bundle for Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center. She also was named a Distinguished Alumni Honoree by the Temple Education Foundation last October, and previously established an endowed scholarship for area students.
Interested donors can make contributions to the Dickson family online at GoFundMe.com/f/AllisonDickson.