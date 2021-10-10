BARTLETT — A weekend fire that killed one person and destroyed a house is under investigation by Bell County Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt and the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, a county spokesman announced Sunday.
The Bartlett Volunteer Fire Department was called to a residential structure fire in the 400 block of East Bell Street at about 5 a.m. Saturday. Firefighters were told that the home’s occupant was likely in the wood-framed building because the person hadn’t been accounted for.
Flames caused a partial roof collapse as the blaze prompted firefighters to battle it defensively.
Later, when the fire was under control, human remains were found in the kitchen of the home, Bell County spokesman James Stafford said in a news release.
The name of the person killed will be withheld as an autopsy is performed at the Southwest Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas, Stafford said.
Bell County Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke ordered the autopsy.
Mahlstedt will conduct the investigation into the cause and origin of the fire while the Bell County Sheriff’s Department will assist with an investigation into the cause of death, Stafford said.
Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the Bell County Fire Marshal’s Office at 254-933-5589, or by emailing firemarshal@bellcounty.texas.gov. Anonymous tips can also be made to Bell County Crimestoppers by calling (254) 526-8477, or by using their mobile app.
Assistance was provided by the Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office, Temple Fire Marshal’s Office, Holland, Little River, Rogers, Granger and Wier volunteer fire departments as well as Temple EMS and the Bartlett Police Department.