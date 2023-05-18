BELTON — It was supposed to be a routine day for Marie Sepulveda and her partner, who were tasked with bringing capital murder defendant Cedric Marks back to Texas from Michigan so he could face criminal charges.
“We picked him up in Grand Rapids and we were transporting him to Belton,” Sepulveda testified at Marks’ trial on Thursday.
But when they stopped to feed Marks and a van full of inmates at a Conroe McDonald’s about 7 a.m. Feb. 3, 2019, Marks took the opportunity to make a daring escape from the back window of the van as Sepulveda walked out of the restaurant with her hands full of food. Video of the event was shown to a jury Thursday.
“As you’re coming out, what do you see?” Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza asked.
“I see Marks coming out the back window,” Sepulveda said.
Crime scene photos of the van were shown to a jury and detailed the back latch on the glass window wasn’t functioning correctly, if at all. Parts of the steel cage that secured the inmates had also been tampered with.
“The back window was broken,” Sepulveda testified.
“Do you know how long it’d been broken?” asked Garza.
“I do not,” Sepulveda said.
“Was it broken before Cedric Marks escaped?” Garza asked.
“I don’t remember,” Sepulveda said.
Despite having leg restraints and handcuffs attached to a belly chain, Marks eluded more than a dozen police agencies during a manhunt that lasted some nine hours before he was caught hiding in a trash can in someone’s backyard a few blocks away. The private prisoner transport company, Texas Prisoner Transportation Services, was dissolved about a week later — leaving Sepulveda and her partner of several years without a job.
“They did not hire me back through another company,” Sepulveda said.
Apparently, Marks at some point accused Sepulveda’s partner of taking a bribe in exchange for Marks’ escape.
“Any indication from that day to today that he had anything to do with this?” Garza asked Sepulveda.
“No,” she answered.
Sepulveda may be one of the last witnesses called by prosecutors in Marks’ trial in which he’s accused of strangling his ex-girlfriend Jenna Scott and her friend, Michael Swearingin, before burying their bodies in a shallow grave near the remote Oklahoma cemetery where Marks’ family members are buried. The two friends disappeared from Temple on Jan. 3, 2019, and were unearthed a few days later Jan. 14-15, 2019.
Forensics expert testifies
Thursday’s testimony began with Texas Ranger and cellphone forensics expert Jarod Browne.
“I personally worked on six terabytes of information,” Browne said of the cell data from four phones belonging to Marks, co-defendant Maya Maxwell, and Marks’ girlfriends — Rebecca Adney and Ginell McDonough.
Browne resurrected lots of previously “carved” or deleted data and said there was evidence most of Marks’ phone contents had been wiped sometime between Jan. 5 and Jan. 9, 2019 — a few days after Scott and Swearingin disappeared.
“The phone had been previously wiped and set back up,” Browne told the jury.
Despite a lack of data from Marks’ phone, Maxwell’s phone turned up a host of digital pictures, GPS routes between Michigan and Texas, search histories and text messages that linked the phones directly to Marks and Maxwell.
“There were searches about deleting text messages from an Android device,” Browne said.
There were also several background searches done of Scott and Swearingin’s family and friends the first few days of January 2019.
“There were searches done on the victim’s family and the victim,” Browne said.
“Jenna Scott or Michael Swearingin?” First Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Newell asked the Texas Ranger.
“Both, ma’am,” Browne said.
Cross examination
Marks, who is defending himself at his own capital murder trial, got the chance to cross examine witnesses Thursday. Marks tried to call into question the accuracy of the cell data.
“So, these dates could be wrong?” Marks asked Browne of the time and date stamps associated with the cellphone data.
“Yes, sir,” Browne said. “It’s a carved artifact.”
But Browne maintained the dated data was still accurate.
“Which one is accurate and which one is wrong?” Marks asked Browne.
“They’re all accurate,” Browne said.
Newell wanted to know what made Browne sure the data from Marks’ phone had been removed purposefully.
“What leads you to believe the data from Mr. Marks’ phone had been deleted?” Newell asked Browne.
“The majority of the information we found was carved,” Browne said. “…That leads me to believe the phone was deleted, then recovered.”
Conroe officers
The jury also heard Thursday from two Conroe police officers involved in the apprehension and investigation after Marks’ escape.
Marks made it several blocks through a residential neighborhood and was found with his restraints somewhat hidden, but still on. Video of the arrest was shown to jurors Thursday depicting a host of heavily armed police officers descended upon the area after the call came in of Marks’ escape.
“When I stood him up and brought him into the yard, there were probably 60-70 officers from various departments,” Conroe police Officer David Peek said on Thursday. “It was a large crowd.”
State to rest soon
Before ending proceedings for the day, Garza wanted the court to know they would soon rest and allow Marks to call his own witnesses in the trial that began April 17.
“We’d like to alert the court if we present no more testimony and rest, it will likely be tomorrow morning very early,” Garza said.
The state is seeking the death penalty.
Marks previously said he intends to call about 15 witnesses of his own, but doesn’t believe they will take long.
“I wouldn’t anticipate going further than Wednesday,” Marks said of next week’s testimony.
Testimony will resume at 9 a.m. Friday in the 426th District Courtroom at the Bell County Justice Center in Belton.