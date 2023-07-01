The Temple community continues to pay homage to the storied past of the Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy.
When students return to the campus — once the district’s segregated high school — from summer break, they will likely be greeted by a panther statue out front. It is a project the Dunbar Alumni Association and the city of Temple will partner to fund and erect.
On Thursday, Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott met with Temple city officials and Billie Bryce Warner, an alumna of Dunbar High School’s class of 1963, to discuss their vision for the campus’ latest feature.
“This is something between the city of Temple and Dunbar Alumni Association, and we are just happy to support their partnership,” Ott told the Telegram. “I appreciate the city of Temple’s leadership on this project.”
He emphasized how the district will always work to support partnerships that celebrate its current and former students.
“When alumni continue to take an interest in the history and legacy of the past, it preserves those stories as an active thread of our community,” Ott said. “Dunbar has a rich history and remains one of the most important backbones of Temple ISD.”
Warner, the head of the Dunbar Alumni Association, announced last summer her intent to petition for the city to erect the statue at the campus, 1717 E. Ave. J.
“Our school is the only other high school that had been in the city and I think our mascot should be in front of the school also,” she said in a Facebook post in July 2022.
Now, the ball is rolling on the project — a task that Temple ISD will handle landscaping efforts for.
“This statue will serve as a replacement for the original panther statue that symbolized the spirit of the school but deteriorated over the years,” city of Temple spokeswoman Nohely Mackowiak told the Telegram in an email. “This collaboration showcases our shared commitment to fostering a thriving educational environment, instilling a sense of pride within our community, represent the school’s legacy and inspire generations to come.”
Remodel project
In 2021, Temple ISD unveiled $9.3 million in renovations, funded by the 2015 bond package, to the East Temple campus. The public event featured several school board members and graduates, and saw hundreds of people from across Temple, the county and the state attend.
Enhancements included replacing deteriorating water piping and sewer service, repairing the foundation, improving Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility, adding air conditioning to rooms, covering exposed brick with sheetrock, and installing new flooring and ceiling tiles.
However, the favorite of many are the permanent graphics installed in the campus’ foyer.
“This area is really going to be a pretty cool focal point, because we’re really paying homage to the history of Meridith-Dunbar,” Kent Boyd, Temple ISD’s assistant superintendent of finance and operations, told the Telegram days before the unveiling. “There’s going to be a (graphic) on one of the walls where kids can give Joe Greene a high five, and then another wall with a timeline of the campus’ history ... from when it opened in the ’50s all the way through 2021.”
Sonjanette Crossley, an alumna of Dunbar High’s last graduating class in 1968, said she absolutely loves the effort placed into renovations and what the campus has evolved into.
“We were growing up in segregation, and some people get uncomfortable with those words but that was the world that we were in,” Crossley said at the time. “It’s not made us bitter but better … and we’re here now so we can continue to make things better. We have a legacy still and these children will be standing on the shoulders of this community, of this city, of this district, and those of us that take pride in going to this school.”
Campus history
The campus is now named after G.C. Meridith, the former principal of Dunbar High School, and poet Paul Dunbar, according to Temple ISD.
Established in 1896, the school graduated its first class of three students in 1903. The school was renamed Dunbar High School in the early 1900s. The current building, built in the 1950s, also served as a middle school and magnet school before opening as Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy in the 2013-14 school year.