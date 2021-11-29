The Belton Police Foundation is selling tickets for a drawing for four guns and a 65-inch smart TV.
The drawing will be held at 6:45 p.m. Saturday at the Bell County Courthouse square, 101 E. Central Ave. in Belton. Winners do not need to be present, according to the foundation.
Tickets cost $20 each and can be purchased with cash, check, debit card as well as Venmo and Paypal payments. If five tickets are purchased, one is free. Checks are payable to: the Belton Police Foundation, P.O. Box 120, Belton, TX 76513.
There are five prizes to be awarded: a Kimber 1911 Raptor II stainless .45 handgun; a Henry brass-lever action. .30-30 rifle; a Kimber Micro 9 stainless 9 mm handgun; a Benelli Nova 12-guage shotgun; and a Samsung 65-inch smart TV.
Winners must be legally qualified to purchase a firearm. Firearm winners must complete ATF Form 7743 and pick up their prize at a designated licensed firearm dealer in the Belton area, the foundation said.
This is the final week to purchase tickets online, the foundation said. Tickets will be available through Saturday, including at the Christmas on the Chisholm Trail event at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
Proceeds benefit the Belton Police Department Benevolence Fund.