Several religious groups in Central Texas are ensuring that their local students are prepared when the first day of school arrives in late August.
Mount Zion United Methodist Church, First United Methodist Church of Belton, Helping Hands Ministry of Belton and Churches Touching Lives for Christ are among the local institutions that plan to hold backpack and school supply giveaways.
Two churches — Mount Zion United Methodist Church and First United Methodist Church of Belton — will partner for a backpack giveaway event that will feature haircuts, eye exams, a bounce house, a petting zoo, an obstacle course, a fire truck and more for area students. That event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, at Yettie Polk Park in Belton.
“Our most needed items for Back to School with God are notebook paper, seven-inch scissors, No. 2 pencils and glue sticks,” First United Methodist Church of Belton said in a Facebook post. “You can drop these items off at the church office.”
Parents and guardians can pre-register their child for a backpack and school supplies online at bit.ly/3PMKDbM. However, pre-registration does not guarantee a backpack.
More than 700 children, meanwhile, are signed up to receive a new backpack, school supplies and shoes through Helping Hands Ministry of Belton’s Project Apple Tree.
“School supplies pick-up will take place Monday through Thursday next week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (at 2210 Holland Road),” Helping Hands Ministry of Belton said in a Facebook post. “Remember: BISD elementary school supplies will be delivered to your student’s campus, so this pick-up is just for Academy ISD and grades six through 12 in BISD. Please bring a July proof of residency with you.”
Carol Lynch — who has been running the Backpack Buddies program through Churches Touching Lives for Christ for the past 17 years — told the Telegram how Temple ISD will be responsible for dispensing the funded backpacks to eligible students.
“What is unique about Backpack Buddies is that the backpack comes with grade-specific supplies. It is not just a draw-string bag with some pencils and some composition books in it,” she said. “We have a school supply list comparable to TISD and these children on the first day of school will have exactly the same supplies that every other child in their classroom has. It’s not just scavenged. We make sure that each child has all of the composition notebooks, spiral notebooks and pencils that they need.”
Although Churches Touching Lives for Christ set a goal to collect 1,400 backpacks this year, there are about 2,250 children that are actually in need of a new backpack and school supplies.
“We’re just about 150 to 200 away so we’re getting close, but it’s an ongoing ministry until school starts,” Lynch said. “The need is always greater but we’re limited by the number that the churches can physically do themselves. So they can sponsor about 150 each.
Residents can best contribute to this ongoing effort by making a $40 cash donation — or more — to Churches Touching Lives for Christ online at ctlcministries.org.
“We feel like that is a fair contribution,” Lynch said. “What we want is for each child on the first day of school to have what they need so that there’s not that hesitation and so that the teacher is not worried about what children they need to help supply for.”
She highlighted how Temple Fire & Rescue also lends a helping hand every summer.
“They are front and center. They come in their fire truck and they bring the backpacks they collected,” Lynch said. “They are very involved with helping the youth in our community in so many behind the scene ways and this is just one of those. They are an annual faithful participant and I can count on them every year.”
Collected backpacks will be dropped off at the Ralph Wilson Youth Club on Friday, Aug. 19, before campus representatives pick them up on Saturday, Aug. 20.
Gill Hollie, the coordinator of community connections for Temple ISD, previously told the Telegram how this initiative also is a great way for Temple ISD students to have access to the necessary supplies outside of their time on campus.
“I can’t say this loud enough. Those churches are the heartbeat of this Backpack Buddies program,” he said in 2020. “Their church members are going out and buying these backpacks. Without them there is no way we could conjure 1,300 backpacks.”