To fill remaining staff positions for the upcoming school year, the Belton Independent School District will hold a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow, 320 N. Blair in Belton.
Belton ISD spokeswoman Karen Rudolph said district administrators are looking to fill approximately 55 combined auxiliary and teaching openings.
During the job fair, on-site interviews will be conducted for bus drivers, custodians, crossing guards, bus monitors, school nutrition specialists, elementary teachers, secondary social studies teachers and math teachers.
“Pay starts at $13.93 for bus drivers with two bonus incentives each year and $9.95 for custodians, crossing guards, bus monitors and school nutrition specialists,” Rudolph said.
Belton ISD said prospective candidates are encouraged to begin the application process online at bit.ly/3iDcXz, where position details — conditions of employments, position requirements and benefits — can be found.
Most applications will ask applicants to answer a series of general questions.
Last week, Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith told the Telegram that the district was exploring the possibility of adding additional staff to combat pandemic-related learning loss.
“I think the answer a lot of people have is additional staff and we’d like to expand that a little bit,” Smith said. “We want more adults reading with more kids and that might look like more staff … and we’re thankful that we have (elementary and secondary school emergency relief) funds that are available to us to explore those opportunities.”