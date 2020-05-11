A Burlington man who allegedly didn’t show up for 2019 court hearings was in the Bell County Jail Monday, Bell County Chief Deputy Chuck Cox said.
Joseph Ray Herrington, 31, faces charges from the Temple Police Department and Bell County Sheriff’s Department. He is charged with reportedly evading arrest or detention in a vehicle, a third-degree felony, and manufacturing or delivery of a Penalty Group 1 controlled substance, a first-degree felony.
On March 18, 2019, a pursuit started after a deputy saw a Ford Taurus that had an expired registration sticker, according to an arrest affidavit. Instead of stopping, the motorist drove the vehicle into a driveway, jumped out of the still-running vehicle and ran away as the car kept going and crashed into the back of a parked pickup truck.
The homeowner brought the driver, later identified as Herrington outside to the deputy, the affidavit said. Herrington had been staying there for a few days and was hiding in the garage. The deputy found that Herrington had two warrants from Harker Heights and arrested him.
Herrington was arrested in May 2019 when a Temple Police officer stopped a vehicle with no front license plate. The driver claimed he had no driver’s license; it had been suspended.
Herrington was arrested and the vehicle was impounded. During the course of a search, a field test came out positive for methamphetamine found in the vehicle — in two separate locations. Also found was a digital scale, and the two amounts added up to more than 31 grams, the affidavit said.
Herrington was indicted in May 2019.
Texas Department of Public Safety criminal records showed Herrington had felony convictions for drugs, burglary and tampering with physical evidence charges. He also had numerous misdemeanor convictions that included family violence.