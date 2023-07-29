Students across Bell County — including those in the Temple, Belton and Salado school districts — showed improvements across the board for the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, according to Texas Education Agency data from the 2022-23 spring semester.
Students were scored on a “did not meet,” “approaches,” “meets,” and “masters” grade level standard for Algebra I, English I, English II, Biology and U.S. History.
“This year’s (end-of-course) results show progress and continued academic recovery among Texas public school students who endured multiple years of pandemic-induced disruptions to learning,” the education agency said in a news release. “The number of students that achieved approaches grade level or above increased in all five tested subjects.”
Texas high school students are required to earn at least an “approaches” grade level to graduate under state law.
This year, the number of students who earned at least an “approaches” grade level in Texas exceeded pre-pandemic levels in each subject matter except for Algebra I.
“Results in biology mark the largest year-over-year gain in this performance category, increasing seven percentage points to 89% of test takers,” TEA said in its news release.
Although just 78% of test takers earned an “approaches” grade level score in Algebra I — a six percentage-point decrease from 84% in 2019 — it is a 4% increase from 2022.
“I appreciate the dedication and skill of Texas educators as they work to meet the needs of their students every day,” Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath said. “STAAR is designed to provide parents and teachers with a clear understanding of how well students learned this year’s academic material and whether they are prepared for the next grade level and for life after graduation.”
Temple ISD
In Bell County, Temple ISD registered an improvement in the percentage of students that earned at least an “approaches” grade level score for each of the five subject matters, according to data obtained from TEA.
“We feel like the high school had a pretty good year last year and I’m proud of the teachers,” Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott told the Telegram. “They worked really hard and so did our students.”
Although English I remained the worst-tested area for Temple ISD students with 71.4% of students earning at least an “approaches” grade level score, it marked a 12.8 percentage-point improvement from 2022.
“Those students in English were dealing with the COVID piece at the end of junior high and then of course their freshman year,” Ott said. “So we’re moving out of that, which is good, and it’s good to see a double-digit increase. We always want to see double-digit increases as much as we possibly can, so yeah.”
Despite that welcomed improvement, Temple ISD is striving to be even better.
“I know they put a lot of work in at the high school but we still have goals that we want to reach,” Ott said. “They’ve been following the effective schools framework approach to instruction and coaching and are really being active in working with or producing lessons that are highly engaging. We have more work to do and we’re gonna keep charging. We want to see improvement every year.”
The district’s best tested area, meanwhile, was once again U.S. History with 96.2% of students earning at least an “approaches” grade level score.
Belton ISD
Like its neighboring district to the north, Belton ISD registered an improvement in the percentage of students that earned at least an “approaches” grade level score for each of the five subject matters, according to state data.
In 2023, the district’s worst-tested area was English I with 85.6% of students earning at least an “approaches” grade level score, while the best-tested area was U.S. History with 98.2% of students earning at least an “approaches” grade level score.
During a school board meeting earlier this month, Belton ISD trustees and Superintendent Matt Smith discussed a report on key progress measures from the 2022-23 school year, which included highlights for instructional design days, curriculum redesign and professional learning.
“We feel good about where we are entering the next school year and the professional learning that is going to happen for our teachers at every campus and classroom across the district,” Smith said at the time. “That is work that is going on in our administrative team and our leaders throughout the system. We’re going to shoot for the stars. We’re going to keep pushing.”
Belton ISD will discuss its key progress measures for the 2023-24 school year during the next regular school board meeting on Aug. 21.
“We set these targets annually to try and achieve them and they’ve done a lot of really good work this year,” Smith said. “We’re really proud of the things that have to fruition for us. So we look forward to bringing forward the key progress ... and want to thank our administrative leaders because they’ve done good work this year.”
Salado ISD
The only subject matter that Salado ISD did not register an improvement on in regards to the percentage of students that earned at least an “approaches” grade level score was Algebra I, according to data obtained from TEA.
However, that figure for 2023 still exceeded 95%.
“Our high school teachers and students did an outstanding job and their scores reflected that,” Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny said. “I’m very proud of their performance.”
Of the Salado ISD students that took the end-of-course 2023 STAAR exam, more than 90% earned at least an “approaches” grade level score in each of the five subject matters.
Test redesign
Despite these reported local and statewide improvements, public school officials across Texas are bracing themselves for low accountability ratings that will be released in the fall.
Ott, the Temple ISD superintendent, is among those in Bell County who has repeatedly cited a redesign of the STAAR exam — which was implemented during the 2022-23 school year after consulting with a 12-member Assessment Education Advisory Committee that Morath appointed — as one of the factors.
It was a result of the 86th Texas Legislature passing House Bill 3906 in 2019.
“We’re not used to being told, ‘We’re going to have new item types and writing for the STAAR that your kids are going to take this year,’” Ott told the Telegram last month. “Then they don’t give us item types. They don’t give us examples. They don’t give any of that until well after the school year has started.”
However, the 2022 Texas Superintendent of the Year is pleased that the assessment is now re-geared with online testing and accommodations, new question types, cross-curricular passages and evidence-based writing.
“We want to see this type of thinking in our classrooms,” Ott said. “What I disagree with is the fact that TEA has not worked with districts in providing adequate time to prepare our classroom teachers for these changes.”
Ratings impact
Novotny also is among the plethora of district administrators who are wary of how accountability ratings — which are expected to be released sometime in late September — could be impacted.
“Even though our students scored very well, and even improved, there’s a chance that the school accountability rating could actually still drop,” he said. “For example, our high school had an ‘A’ rating this past year but there’s a chance that it could actually go down to a ‘B’ even though our students scored even higher than they did the year before.
“It’s just because the state is increasing the difficulty to earn those ratings.”
However, Novotny noted how Salado ISD also looks at other indicators for measuring success, including LSAT, dual-credit and AP scores.
“I am very pleased with those EOC scores, but again, that’s just one of many indicators we look at for how our students are performing,” he said.
TEA, meanwhile, has already called the swift transition a success.
“We celebrate these results, and also recognize they provide objective information for parents and educators for the year to come,” Morath said.