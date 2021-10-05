BELTON — The Belton Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify a person of interest from a hit-and-run accident last week that injured a Bell County sheriff’s deputy outside the Expo Center.
If you recognize this person of interest, please contact Belton Police at 254-933-5840 or text your tips to 254-217-6764.
At about 10:40 p.m. Thursday, a Bell County deputy was injured by a hit-and-run driver while he was working traffic duty following a concert in Belton.
The deputy was on Loop 121 just outside the Bell County Expo Center parking lot when he was hit by a newer model vehicle later identified as an a white 2019-2020 Acura MDX. The driver fled west toward Interstate 14 with a damaged driver’s side mirror.
The deputy was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple with injuries that were not considered to be life threatening.
Police continue to investigate the incident. Tips can also be submitted through Bell County Crime Stoppers at 1-254-526-8477.