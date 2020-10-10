U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, is seeking his 10th term in Washington, D.C.
But after his narrow 3-point victory in 2018, Democrats are hoping to flip Texas’ 31st Congressional District — a task that is harder without Democrat MJ Hegar, who is challenging incumbent Republican John Cornyn for the U.S. Senate.
Austin Democrat Donna Imam, 44, is seeking to oust Carter, 78, in the Nov. 3 election. Early voting starts Tuesday and ends Oct. 30.
“We are ready. We are working. We are knocking on doors already,” Carter said at a September rally in Salado. “We will win again whether they spend $10 million or they don’t. Because that’s what we do — we earn our way to represent you.”
Imam — a political newcomer — is a computer engineer who would be the first South Asian woman from Texas elected to Congress.
“There is definitely potential, I think, out of all the races in Texas, we have one of the greatest chances of flipping a district blue and unseating a nine-term GOP rep who hasn’t delivered,” Imam said during an online conversation with former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro.
Carter was the first Republican elected in Williamson County since Reconstruction. He served as judge of the 277th District Court for more than 20 years — earning him the nickname Judge Carter. The Round Rock Republican was first elected to Congress in 2002.
Imam’s lack of voter engagement
As Carter hosts in-person events and his team knocks on doors, Imam has run a more low-key campaign from her North Austin home that has focused on online conversations with her high-profile supporters rather than interacting with voters.
Imam has come under fire by members of her party for a lack of voter engagement. She has blocked voters on social media for asking questions about her campaign — a move that, if elected, would violate her constituents’ First Amendment rights, according to several federal court rulings.
“Absolutely. One-hundred percent,” Kelli Meyer, who works in suicide prevention and was blocked by Imam, said, agreeing that the Austin Democrat is inaccessible. “And she’ll be an inaccessible congressperson, should she win. That makes her more of the same with just a ‘D’ beside her name.”
Since June, Imam has not responded to numerous Telegram questions about her silencing of District 31 voters.
“We’re going to be able to beat John Carter because we know how to have direct voter contact and have conversations and have the infrastructure in place,” Imam said in a late June interview with the Telegram.
Improving health care
Health care is a major issue in this race.
Imam supports Medicare for All — a proposal often criticized by Republicans and some Democrats for eliminating most private health insurance.
“We’re not going to solve health care unless we scale the health care infrastructure. Engineers are the ones who are apt in solving scaling problems,” she said. “It doesn’t matter how you want to solve the problem. If you’re not able to reduce the cost of health care, you’re not going to solve the problem for people. If you don’t scale the health care infrastructure, you’re not going to increase the quality.”
Carter opposes ending private insurance and putting Americans on a Medicare for All system. He favors a market-driven health care system.
“I believe our health care system should protect pre-existing conditions, promote patient choice and expand access to care,” Carter said.
The congressman opposes the Affordable Care Act and voted in favor of the Trump-supported American Health Care Act, which did not become law and would have replaced the Obama-era law.
Coronavirus crisis
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will be another issue at the forefront of voters’ minds.
Imam has criticized the response to the coronavirus. She said officials’ orders to shut down the economy did not go far enough.
“We could have given cash payments to every American and asked every American to stay home for four weeks,” Imam said, explaining the payment would depend on the cost of living in a ZIP code. “We could have all come together and done this and gone down to a full shutdown — not some, you know, halfway (approach) where you could still go to the grocery store. We would have taken care of this pandemic much faster.”
Carter voted in favor of the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
“We are in an unprecedented time, and it requires bold action to battle not only the virus, but also the economic downfall caused by the virus,” Carter said in March. “This bill will provide much needed relief for those who need it most by sending direct funds to about 80 percent of the population, expanding unemployment benefits and providing funding to industries, small business, and nonprofits.”
‘Hold me to it’
Imam has touted her ability to possibly narrow the gap between her and Carter in Bell County — which arguably gave the congressman his current term in the U.S. House. But it appears Imam has not made a dent to shift the race in her favor.
National Democratic organizations are not directing funds to District 31 — a shift from 2018 when outside groups galvanized behind Hegar.
The Cook Political Report, an independent, non-partisan newsletter, rates District 31 as Likely Republican — a rating that has not shifted throughout the election unlike 2018.
And Imam is losing the money game. Carter has $922,385 in cash on hand to Imam’s $42,099, according to June 30 campaign finance reports. Carter has $22 for every $1 Imam has in the bank.
Carter has raised more than 3.5 times as much as Imam. The congressman has raised more than $1.6 million to Imam’s $449,274.
“I’m going to make this promise: If we get a million dollars, we’re going to flip this district blue,” Imam said in August. “I’m making this promise on video, so you’re going to hold me to it.”