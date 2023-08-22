The Belton Independent School District evacuated about 55 students from High Point Elementary to nearby Lake Belton High School after a grass fire erupted in the area.
The fire — which started at about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Prairie View Road and State Highway 317 — was contained, officials said.
“High Point bus riders, parent pick-ups, and walkers were already released prior to the grass fire occurring,” BISD spokeswoman Candice Griffin said. “There were about 55 students waiting for parents who were evacuated to Lake Belton High School as a precaution.”
Students from High Point were evacuated as a safety measure and moved to Lake Belton High for pickup, Temple Fire & Rescue spokesman Santos Soto said.
Parents were directed to pick their children up inside the high school’s auxiliary gym, located on the west side of the campus.
A city of Temple news release said Temple Fire & Rescue was dispatched to the area of Highway 317 just south of Prairie View Road for a grass fire. “Due to the hot and dry conditions with the added high winds, first arriving crews quickly called for additional resources.
“Using a school access road nearby as a firebreak, crews were able to mobilize units and focus on forward progression of the fire, quickly bringing the fire under control,” the city said. “No injuries were reported with this incident, and damage was limited to an estimated 4 to 6 acres of pastureland. No livestock or structures were affected.”
Belton ISD relocated 55 children from High Point Elementary to nearby Lake Belton High due to wind-driven, smoky conditions at the High Point campus, the city release said.
There reportedly was a staggered release with bus riders first, drivers second, and parent pickup last because of heavy traffic near the two schools during the fire.
Griffin said reunification with parents of all students “was quick and has been completed.”
“Our students and campuses were not in imminent danger,” she said.
Soto said multiple units from Temple and Morgan’s Point fire departments were battling the blaze.
“We are extremely grateful to our community partners and Temple Fire & Rescue and Temple Police Department for the quick response and mitigating the issue so quickly,” Griffin said. “Lake Belton High School students dismissed regularly and without any incidents.”
Griffin said buses from Lake Belton and North Belton middle schools ran about an hour late because of traffic delays and bus reroutes.
Also on scene were Morgan’s Point Resort Fire Department, Temple and Morgan’s Point Resort police, Bell County Sheriff’s deputies, and Temple EMS. About 12 fire units were at the scene.
It was the fourth wildfire on Tuesday for Temple Fire & Rescue, the city release said, reminding residents to use extreme caution in these conditions and closely monitor any activities that may produce an ignition hazard.