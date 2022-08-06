Extraco Banks has sold its iconic 10-story downtown Temple building and plans to build a new facility.
The bank closed the sale of the facility at the end of June to Austin-based Redeem Investments, which plans to renovate the building.
Extraco said it will build a new financial center across Avenue A where its current motor bank is located.
“We’re excited about the possibilities this new investment and renovation brings to the downtown Temple revitalization project,” Doug Streater, president and CEO of Extraco Banks, said in a news release. “Along with the new parking garage that is going in at the current location of the branch parking lot across the street, these three projects will create a new and vibrant skyline as well as create real estate opportunities in the area.”
The Extraco Banks branch in downtown Temple will continue to operate in its current location until construction is completed on the new branch, officials said.
“Our team at Redeem Investments is very excited to work with Extraco Banks on the transfer of ownership of Extraco Tower,” Christian Catron, president and CEO of Redeem Investments, said. “Extraco Banks has been a pillar of the Central Texas community for quite some time and this building is a representation of its legacy, which we intend to honor. We look forward to enhancing the features of the building and producing a valuable asset for the community, in partnership with the city of Temple and the Temple Economic Development Corporation.”
In addition to the new downtown Temple branch, Extraco has recently closed on property on West Adams where it plans to build another new Bell County branch in the next few years, according to the release.
Extraco will also complete construction on a new branch in College Station in late summer 2022.
“In 2022, Extraco celebrates a 120-year history of building the people, businesses and communities in Central Texas,” Streater said. “These new projects are a reflection of that commitment to Bell County and beyond.”
Customers with questions may contact Extraco at 1-866-398-7226.