BELTON — The woman accused of helping Killeen mixed martial arts fighter Cedric Marks bury the bodies of Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin in 2019 was cross examined Wednesday by the very man on trial for the slayings.
Marks’ co-defendant Maya Maxwell, the mother of one of Marks’ children, testified Tuesday she accompanied Marks to Texas from Michigan for what she thought was a trip to deal with the legal troubles he was facing after Marks allegedly broke into Scott’s home. But after dropping Marks off at Swearingin’s home in Temple, Maxwell testified she snuck in the back door only to find Scott handcuffed inside Swearingin’s home.
Marks, 48, was indicted by a Bell County grand jury in February 2019 on a charge of capital murder of multiple persons. He pleaded not guilty in the death penalty case and is representing himself at the trial, which started last month.
Maxwell, dressed in prison suit and handcuffed, said Wednesday she didn’t initially realize Scott’s life was in jeopardy.
“I didn’t know at the time how much danger she was in,” Maxwell said to Marks in the 426th District Court. “…I thought it was something sexual with you.”
Maxwell testified Tuesday she witnessed Swearingin and Scott’s final moments at a home in Killeen belonging to another of Marks’ girlfriends who was out of state at the time.
Autopsies later determined Scott and Swearingin most likely died of strangulation.
Marks got his chance to cross examine Maxwell Wednesday afternoon. For several hours, Marks poured over Maxwell’s statements to police early on in the investigation into Scott and Swearingin’s disappearances. Marks asked if Maxwell had lied to police at first.
“You continued to lie about certain facts, even then, right?” Marks asked Maxwell.
“Yes,” she replied.
Marks presented Maxwell with love letters she supposedly wrote to Marks while they were in jail after the slayings occurred.
“In these love letters, you don’t mention anything about murders or car thefts, do you?” Marks asked.
“No,” Maxwell replied.
Maxwell, who was three months pregnant with Marks’ child at the time of the murders, said she always planned to come forward to police after witnessing Marks kill and bury the two Temple residents, but waited until she thought it was safe.
“I was scared because I knew once I did talk, Mr. Marks would know that,” Maxwell testified Wednesday. “I wanted my son and I to be OK… I wanted police to know, but I wanted to be as safe as possible.”
But Marks sought to chip away at Maxwell’s credibility in front of the jury, hoping to trip her up on which side of the garage a vehicle was parked on, whether or not Marks had worked out that day, who had regular access to Marks’ debit/bank card, Maxwell’s exact location inside the Killeen home before Scott and Swearingin were killed, supposed inconsistencies in Maxwell’s use of GPS mapping to navigate between Texas and Michigan, whether Scott had a blue yoga mat upon returning to Swearingin’s home the day she disappeared, and supposed inconsistencies about the location of a bookshelf in Swearingin’s home.
Marks sought to paint a picture of a woman still in love with him.
“You were calling me ‘my love,’ not some crazed murderer because it wasn’t true, was it?” Marks asked.
“It was true,” Maxwell answered quickly.
Marks also tried to insert a possible fishing trip as the reason he and Maxwell were captured on video surveillance at a Walmart buying clothes and tools to take near the cemetery in Oklahoma where the Marks family had burial space, and where Scott and Swearingin were subsequently unearthed from a shallow grave.
“We had to buy different clothes so we could fish, didn’t we?” Marks asked.
“No,” Maxwell replied sternly. “None of that ever happened.”
Maxwell could not contain her emotions on several occasions while on the stand Wednesday, especially when Maxwell was shown video footage of Scott taken at Swearingin’s home the day the two disappeared.
Maxwell said she once believed she and Marks would live a fairy tale life together.
“I used to believe that,” Maxwell said Wednesday.
Maxwell said she accepted a plea agreement to serve 20 years in state jail concurrently on two charges of tampering with physical evidence in exchange for her testimony in Marks’ case.
Marks said he expects to cross examine Maxwell for several more hours Thursday at the 426th District Court in Belton. The trial resumes at 9 a.m.