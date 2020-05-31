Far beyond the rippling blackland fields and off the well-traveled asphalt webs of highways, a solitary church steeple suddenly pokes up over the horizon.
It’s just not any church. It’s an African-American church, bound by sacred symbols of faith, family and the sprawling landscape.
Clyde McQueen of Temple knew these places well.
Long forgotten, except by the worshippers who gather there, their stories were saved in McQueen’s landmark book, “Black Churches in Texas: A Guide to Historical Congregations” (Texas A&M Press, 2000). These churches allowed black families to bond and support each other, away from white dominance and control.
McQueen died May 13 at age 93. Fittingly, his funeral was held in his home church, St. James United Methodist in Temple, a historically significant church founded in 1898.
His was a life defined by the landscape he walked and on the “solid rock” where he stood. He left a remarkable compendium of these 19th century congregations now threatened by 21st century vicissitudes.
Bell County’s African-American churches follow similar paths of other Central Texas black houses of worship. Oppression and poverty suffocated hope. After emancipation, no longer buffeted by forced servitude, freedmen clung to Christianity as a dominate force. These rural churches became places of instruction for children barred from white schoolhouses, community meeting places and escape in troubling times.
“Churches led the intense struggle against slavery and symbolized the enterprising spirit of African-Americans on the rise economically,” McQueen said in a 2001 interview. “Their churches have guided African-Americans through some rough times; they have also given people great pleasure, respite from the tribulations of daily life and enormous personal satisfaction.”
McQueen carefully analyzed the churches and their settings. “He spoke about what was grown on the land, income that people used to maintain the land, poetry that was part of the church cornerstones. It was a 10-year project, 307 churches, many are no longer there,” said Rebecca Hankins, professor and Africana Resources librarian/curator at Texas A&M University, where McQueen’s work papers and photos are archived. She participated in a PBS program about his work and these churches, especially those that no longer exist.
His research was the basis of “Light of the Church,” a collaborative exhibition between Texas A&M’s Cushing Library and the Brazos Valley African American Museum in Bryan. His legacy continues as other A&M professors in English and architecture are now guiding their students to continue documenting and memorializing these churches, Hankins said.
The oldest in Bell County is Belton’s Mount Zion United Methodist, founded in 1844. Originally begun in an African-American community called Dangerfield in west Belton, the congregation moved to its present site in 1893.
The other Bell County congregations, most of them begun by freed slaves, predate many white churches in this area:
- Magnolia First Baptist, Belton, 1873.
- Bethel AME, Belton, 1893.
- Eighth Street Baptist, Temple, 1882.
- Wayman Chapel AME, Temple, 1883.
- St. James United Methodist, Temple, 1898.
- Kells Branch United Methodist, White Hall, 1878.
- Hopewell Baptist, White Hall, 1879.
These churches’ heritage “represent black people’s independent and dedication to forming viable communities that centered their faith as the foundation,” Hankins added. “The church was the center of the community and was often the only communal space for black families.”
For example, former teachers and students at the rural Kells Branch recall the “colored” school that met in their church. “We had a wonderful community where everyone helped. If a family didn’t have food or there was sickness, everyone helped. The teachers were always community leaders,” according to “History of Bell County Schools,” published in 1995 by the Temple-Bell Retired Teachers Association. Eighth Street Baptist in Temple opened its door to black labor union meetings and, much later, civil rights meetings.
Born in a tiny Polk County farming community, due south of Lufkin, McQueen at age 9 took over household duties when his mother died. He dropped out of ninth grade to work, finally enlisting in the U.S. Navy during World War II.
After an honorable discharge, McQueen eventually earned a bachelor’s and two master’s degrees. After more service during the Korean Conflict, he returned home to begin a career with the National Resources Conservation Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture, as a soil conservationist, certified urban planner and policy analyst.
As he traveled, he noted rural African-American “folk-built” sacred spaces and the communities surrounding them, many dating back to the 1860s and before. Many had been forgotten and ignored by white mainstream brethren. Written records were often lost.
After his retirement, his curiosity spurred him on a decade-long odyssey to save and document these churches. He visited 375 congregations and traveled 90,000 miles around where most African-Americans settled — east of Interstate 35 and from the Red River to the Gulf of Mexico. He conducted interviews and documented on-site observations, in addition to gleaning information from church bulletins, programs, historical markers and building cornerstones.
The result was a little-told story of survival and sacred spaces.
“Their churches have guided African-Americans through some tough times; they have also given people great pleasure, respite from the tribulations of daily life and enormous personal satisfaction,” said Dr. William E. Montgomery, history professor of African-American history at Austin Community College who wrote the introduction. “On one hand, churches led the intense and prolonged struggle against slavery, then the adjustment to freedom as racist, lynching whites defined it.”
However, time and economics threatened these churches. Enter urban encroachment, subdivision developers and tract houses that overwhelmed and suffocated what remained of these African-American worshipping communities.
“Integration provided opportunities to work and live in the suburbs,” Montgomery added. “Many young men and women, after leaving their homes in small towns and rural communities to attend college, settled in distant cities. But that movement has posed threats to traditional African-American communities and community-based institutions like churches.”