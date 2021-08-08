The Temple Independent School District could maintain its COVID-19 tracing protocols although new Texas Education Agency rules don’t require educators to do contact tracing after an exposure — a move some question as delta variant infections surge throughout the state, including Bell County.
Superintendent Bobby Ott said district leadership and the school board will discuss whether to maintain contact tracing despite new guidance from TEA issued Thursday.
“Our school board and senior leadership team will soon be discussing this guidance, but I suspect TISD will continue with the same contact tracing protocols that proved successful and were supported by the Bell County Health Department this past year,” Ott told the Telegram.
TEA announced that a district should notify parents if it learns a student has been in close contact with an infected person. However, board notifications will not be required with the relaxation of contact tracing.
Texas school districts are mandated to report positive cases to state and local health departments, but contact tracing will not be required because of “the data from 2020-21 showing very low COVID-19 transmission rates in a classroom setting and data demonstrating lower transmission rates among children than adults,” TEA said.
“The guidance from TEA does not require school districts to conduct close contact tracing in the event of exposure. The rationale behind TEA relaxing this requirement was due to the transmission data in schools from the 2020-21 school year,” Ott said. “It is of no surprise that the transmission data last year in public schools was low due to the wearing of face coverings and the fact that some students were learning remotely. However, to extrapolate that data as the rationale behind eliminating contact tracing under a no mask mandate for next year makes no sense and presents ISDs with many challenges.”
Some public health experts questioned the TEA guidance, noting that the more contagious delta variant of the virus was not prevalent during the last school year, The Texas Tribune reported.
“We’re going to find that the transmission rate in schools is going to be much higher with the delta variant and it’s absolutely imperative that people get back to masking,” Dr. Marc Mazade, medical director of infection prevention at Cook Children’s in Fort Worth, told the news outlet.
The new guidance allows for remote learning for up to 20 days for students who are sick with COVID-19 or have been exposed to the virus. If more time is needed, schools can apply for waivers. Longer-term remote learning has largely been defunded after it was offered at the start of the pandemic, and efforts to allocate funding for it have so far failed in the Legislature this year, The Tribune reported.
“The other piece of guidance that became quite clear is that remote learning for an extended amount of time or as a parent choice is prohibited,” Ott said. “TEA has agreed to fund ‘remote conferencing,’ which is much different than what parents understand to be remote learning based off of last year’s experience.”
Remote conferencing is only good for a quarantine period of up to 20 days, Ott said.
“This measure was more of a check the box for the state to say ‘they offered some remote provision’ in light of eliminating the funding for virtual education this past session,” Ott said. “This newly released version is not a viable option. TEA requires this to be synchronous instruction and does not allow ISDs to use the student’s regular classroom teacher during the time they are out.”
“In other words, the ISD would have to hire an additional staff member for a temporary situation,” Ott said. “Further, this person can be an uncertified teacher. It is perplexing to see the state allow for an uncertified teacher to provide instruction under remote conditions, which one would think should have a certified teacher due to the difficulties in providing that level of instruction.”
The remote conferencing option also compromises learning because the amount of instructional time is limited to four hours and not all content has to be delivered, Ott said.
“This adds to the list of reasons why in-person instruction is the best educational option,” the superintendent said. “In the event a student is quarantined in Temple ISD, our teachers will work with absent students the way they have for years, even before COVID existed — as opposed to the less viable TEA option.”
Children affected by variant
Dr. Seth D. Kaplan, president of the Texas Pediatric Society and a Frisco-based pediatrician, told The Texas Tribune that his organization believes contact tracing should be mandated in schools. After the TEA announcement, his organization contacted the Texas Department of State Health Services to urge officials to mandate contact tracing and rethink the TEA guidance, the news outlet reported.
“Our concern right now is that we’re being given guidelines based on old conditions, but we’re not adjusting for what the current conditions are,” Kaplan said. “We no longer have universal masking, and we have a much more contagious variant of virus. … Not doing contact tracing is based on the old rules of the game.”
While the number of children who are hospitalized or die from COVID-19 is still rare, Kaplan said complications are rising as the delta variant spreads, and medical experts are still learning how the variant affects children.
“We’re dealing with a variant that is more contagious, that is potentially more dangerous to children based on the number of children getting admitted to the hospital,” he told The Tribune. “Thankfully it’s still a small number, but it is an increasing number to levels that we haven’t seen previously in the pandemic.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently recommended universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status, amid rising counts of the delta variant, The Tribune reported. Gov. Greg Abbott, however, has blocked county governments and public entities, including schools, from mandating masks or vaccines.
Many health experts are calling for parents to voluntarily mask their children and vaccinate them if they are eligible, the outlet reported.
Keeping campuses safe
Ott said Temple ISD “has run a comparative analysis between our approved return to school guide and TEA’s most recent release. We will discuss these differences as a board and leadership team and communicate any changes to our families.”
“All in all, it is becoming more and more difficult for school districts to mitigate the competing guidance we receive between medical professionals and state agencies as well as the timing we receive such guidance with a few weeks prior to the school start,” Ott said. “Just like last year, TISD will continue to make decisions that put our staff and students first. Finishing last year with over 90% of our students in-person was a demonstration of community confidence and diligence to our protocols.”
TISD will continue holding vaccination clinics at Temple High School in partnership with Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center and the Bell County Health Department, Ott said.
“Safety of our staff, students and families as well as a high quality education are both job one,” he said.