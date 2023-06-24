A building constructed in the 1950s as a hospital to serve Temple’s black population is being converted into a home for up to 10 women recovering from life struggles and the program that serves them.
Hilltop Recovery Ministries plans to open the facility by the year’s end to provide a guiding light to women recovering from dysfunctional lifestyles.
“We help women who are dealing with issues such as homelessness, mental health issues, addiction and physical abuse,” Tanya Roper, executive director of Hilltop Recovery Ministries, said. “We’ve been involved with the countywide initiative to tackle homelessness in Bell County, and we realized there is a gap in serving women in recovery. It’s time to fill that gap.”
Hilltop Recovery currently provides service during the day in a building on South Fifth Street that is shared with two other charitable organizations.
“The women who come here call it The Drop-In,” Roper said. “That’s because it is a daytime facility to help women overcome life struggles. Now, we are going to provide living space for the women we serve.”
Volunteers have been busy preparing the former Cora Anderson Hospital for its new guests. About 50 volunteers — many from churches in the Dallas area — spent two days last week cleaning the facility. Some plumbing and restroom work, along with painting, will be done in the near future.
“This is a big step for us,” Roper said. “We will have four paid employees, plus myself. We’ve been using volunteers, but once the new facility opens we will keep it staffed 24 hours a day.”
Roper said the new Hilltop Recovery center will feature five bedrooms with two women in each room, plus a workout room equipped with yoga and exercise equipment, an art therapy room, laundry facilities, a full kitchen and a smaller kitchen for preparing snacks.
In addition to the live-in clients, the facility will continue its daytime “drop-in” services.
The concept behind Hilltop Recovery Ministries started in Kaufman County in 2012.
“I moved to Bell County in 2019 and set up shop in the back of my car,” Roper said. “Then I had some office space at Impact Church before we got the building on South Fifth. We’re about to open a new chapter with the Cora Anderson building and transitional housing.
“We will continue to help women overcome their struggles,” she said. “Some of the women seeking help have been victims of human trafficking — others are victims of domestic violence, and many have histories of addiction, mental illness and homelessness.
“We create an individualized plan for each woman, and we assist them to meet their needs,” Roper said. “If they don’t have a current ID, we help them get one. There’s not much you can do if you can’t prove who you are. You need an ID to get a job, fill out paperwork for assistance or get a driver’s license. It’s important.”
Hilltop Recovery Ministries also provides assistance in getting a GED and finding jobs.
“At Hilltop Recovery Ministries, we assist young women in finding the tools necessary to live a life free from bondage,” she said. “We teach them to become self-supportive. Our goal is to offer a healthy way of life centered around faith, hope and love.”
The soon-to-be new home for Hilltop Recovery has a long history in Temple, and unfortunately that past wasn’t easy, especially for the city’s people of color.
Temple’s past — like most of the South and some states up north — was rooted in segregation and restrictive Jim Crow laws. Blacks and other minorities didn’t have access to the many medical advances in practice just a short distance away.
In the early 1900s, Temple was the home to three hospitals — Temple Sanitarium (later Scott & White), King’s Daughters and the Santa Fe Railroad hospital. For the most part, these institutions focused on white populations.
A fourth hospital, Graves Hospital — chartered in September 1917 as the Colored Memorial Hospital Association — began to address the medical needs of a growing and underserved population.
But Graves was tiny compared to the larger established white-only hospitals, and the five-room house at the corner of Avenue D and South 20th quickly became overcrowded. It struggled to meet the needs of Temple’s minority populations.
In the early 1950s, Temple’s business and medical communities teamed up to address the problem of treating the area’s minority populations with quality health care.
Dr. Arthur C. Scott Jr., son of Scott & White’s co-founder and hospital board chairman, enlisted the help of U.S. Sen. Lyndon Baines Johnson, then a member of the Scott & White board of trustees. A rising star in Democratic politics, Johnson became Senate majority whip in 1951 and gained a reputation for helping the poor and disenfranchised.
The entire town — black and white — pitched in to make Cora Anderson Hospital a reality.
Scott and other Scott & White staff members rallied the medical community to build the facility, and Johnson made personal requests to supporters for donations. The united effort allowed Scott & White to build the $75,000 structure.
Donations from $1 to thousands were received for the project, and the facility was named after Cora Anderson, a black entrepreneur who sold real estate and owned much of the rental properties on Temple’s east side. Anderson donated $2,600 to the hospital fund, and Annie Branford, a black businesswoman, contributed about $1,000.
“Annie Branford was my aunt,” the late Roscoe Harrison, a former journalist and a minister at Eighth Street Baptist Church, said shortly before his death. “She used to say, ‘If I knew they were going to name it after Cora I would have given more money.’”
Scott & White owned, maintained and administered the new hospital, but an interracial advisory board provided guidance.
Cora Anderson Hospital had 16 patient rooms and a surgical suite. Scott & White physicians provided medical care and were assisted by a nursing staff that was overwhelmingly black.
“The hospital meant a lot to the black community,” Harrison said in a 2021 interview. “Back then, black folks couldn’t stay at Scott & White. Scott & White surgeons would operate, but black patients recovered from an operation at Cora Anderson Hospital.”
The hospital provided care for a decade, until December 1963, when Scott & White moved into its expanded location on South 31st Street.
The Bell County Public Health District acquired the Cora Anderson Hospital property in the late 1960s and provided health care to the poor for many years. Roper said the building has been vacant for at least three years.