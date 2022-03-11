A Temple woman faces burglary and drug possession charges after police said they found her near the scene of a burglary, hiding drugs in her hair weave.
Ebony Sanders, 43, was indicted Wednesday by a grand jury on burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony, and possession of a controlled substance less than one gram, a state jail felony.
According to an arrest affidavit filed by the Temple Police Department on Jan. 24, officers responded to a burglary near Seventh Street and West Avenue D.
A woman at the scene, the affidavit said, told officers he found Sanders and two males inside her house after coming home.
“The victim stated that the three subjects fled to the vacant house next door,” the affidavit said. “The vacant house was cleared, and items belonging to the victim were located within the house, to include her driver’s license, credit cards, and debit cards.”
Sanders was located nearby, walking on the roadway, and was stopped for questioning.
“Suspect was detained and was observed moving a hair weave between her right and left hands in an apparent effort to conceal items in her hand,” the affidavit said. “An officer requested the suspect put the weave down and noticed a small, pink baggie concealed in the suspect’s hand.”
Inside the baggie, officers located 0.3 grams of a white crystalline substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, the affidavit said.
A witness identified Sanders as one of the alleged burglars.
Sanders is currently in custody at the Bell County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling $70,000.
Other indictments
• Frederick Kirkland, 21, of Temple, assault of an emergency medical services personnel.
• Isaiah Padilla, 20, of Killeen, credit card abuse.
• Patricia Meyer, 69, of Temple, driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age.
• Victor Davila, 33, of Temple, assault of a family member with a previous conviction.
• Steven Horton, 55, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams.
• Devonte McClenonn, 27, of Nolanville, possession of marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds.
• Otis Taplin, 51, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
• Robyn South, 58, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
• Marcus Cruz, 27, of Temple, possession of marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds.
• Thomas Cruz, 42, of Temple, two counts of possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
• Nicole Cruz, 40, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.