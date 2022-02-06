BELTON — Projects for a potential $168.2 million bond election in the Belton Independent School District will be discussed at a meeting to-night.
The board of trustees will hold a workshop meeting at 5 p.m. today at the BISD Administration Building, 400 N. Wall St. in Belton.
Residents will be able to offer public comments to the board about the potential bond projects. Public comments will be heard at the start of the meeting, according to a meeting agenda.
Two new elementary schools — one in West Temple, the other in South Belton — are among the $168.2 million in projects that Superintendent Matt Smith outlined in potential district improvements.
School board members are considering whether call for a May election on the bond issue. To do so, they will need to call for an election by Feb. 15.
The district seeks to build an elementary school in Temple’s North Gate subdivision near North Belton Middle School, while a southern Belton elementary school is planned in the Hubbard Branch subdivision off of OT Tyler Drive, Belle Hubbard Trail and FM 436/Holland Road, BISD officials said.
Other projects proposed are the construction of a special education facility for the district’s Delta Program, Southwest Elementary expansion, updates to campus safety and security initiatives, land purchases for future facilities, and career and technical education and fine arts improvements at Belton High School and Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow.
A potential site has not been identified yet for the special education facility, BISD spokeswoman Karen Rudolph told the Telegram.
The proposals were narrowed down from a list of 22 projects — totaling more than $430 million — after members of the Bond Exploration Committee ranked potential projects during one of its seven meetings.
“Often in school districts, the superintendent will lay out a plan to say here is the plan and here’s exactly what we need. Then a committee works with that plan,” Smith said during a meeting last month. “We wanted to make sure we started with a community’s voice instead of a superintendent’s voice in this process. That was the reason behind doing this differently than other districts.”
Enrollment projections show three of the district’s elementary schools will exceed student capacity within the next three years, according to the district.
The Bond Exploration Committee had 77 members that engaged in data the district presented over several months, Smith said.
“Obviously, there’s more to be done, but these projects are some of the pressing priorities needed so that Belton ISD is able to continue offering exceptional learning experiences for all of our students, regardless of where they live in the district,” he said.
The bond proposals could still be amended before an election is called.
“Our board of trustees has the opportunity to narrow things further, expand things if needed, gather additional information and (decide) whether or not we call an election,” Smith said. “But it’s up to the community to pass a bond election.”