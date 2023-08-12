The inaugural class of 40 students at Baylor College of Medicine’s Temple Campus reached their first milestone Friday when they were presented with their white coats.
Traditionally, medical students are presented with white coats to symbolize their responsibility to the practice of medicine and the patients they will serve.
The class started the journey toward becoming doctors earlier this month at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple.
Following welcomes and addresses by Dr. Jennifer Christner, senior dean for Baylor College of Medicine, and by Dr. Alejandro Arroliga, dean of the Temple campus, the students were administered the oath and honor pledge by Dr. Christian Cable, associate dean of admissions and students at the Temple location.
Five local physicians — Drs. Jessica Drigalla, Chitra Hamilton, Michael McNeal, Noah Stratton and Alfredo Vazquez — presented the students with the coats.
Cable called the white coat “a readily recognized uniform of the physician.”
“The ceremony marks the beginning of medical school just like the Hippocratic Oath marks the graduation ceremony when the MD is awarded in four years,” he said. “The white coat ceremony is an opportunity to reflect on the privilege and responsibilities of caring for patients as part of the broader health care team.”
Cable said the ceremony is a way to welcome students to the profession of medicine and reflect on the trust they’ve been given.
“I also hope they recognize that none of us got here alone or thrive alone,” he said. “Their families are here to celebrate with them, and their faculty is committed to help them along this journey.”
Cable said Baylor Scott & White and Baylor College of Medicine are partnering to train Texas’ doctors of tomorrow.
“I’m grateful that our community will benefit from a patient-centered health care system collaborating with one of the state’s best medical schools,” he said. “Students will learn to practice compassionate and effective medicine with an eye toward always improving.”