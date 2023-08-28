A Killeen woman was sentenced to 52 years in a Texas prison for her role in the slaying of a Temple teenager during a reported marijuana sale after prosecutors retried the case.
Rashari Nae Fonne Brent, 23, was convicted in the Dec. 5, 2018, shooting death of Isaac Kohlhaas, 18, during an attempted robbery at the Walmart parking lot, 6801 W. Adams Ave. in Temple. Last August, Brent was tried with co-defendant Chelsea Gabrielle Swint of Killeen but a jury failed to reach verdicts in the case after they deliberated for seven hours in the combined trial.
Brent’s case went back to trial last week and jurors unanimously convicted her of a murder charge in the 426th District Court.
After the sentencing phase of the trial was complete, jurors unanimously decided on a 52-year sentence for Brent, along with a $10,000 fine, court records show.
She will be credited with time served since her arrest in 2018, Judge Steve Duskie said.
Last year, Duskie directed attorneys involved in the case to meet with the court coordinator to set a date for another trial.
During closing arguments then, Bell County Assistant District Attorney Sandra Martin told jurors they “can infer from the evidence that Isaac was shot. It takes some time for people to realize he was shot. Then the science comes in. From there, the investigation takes place.”
Zachary Boyd, Swint’s defense attorney, told jurors that the state failed to present convincing evidence against the defendants.
“Y’all can evaluate the credibility of the officers when they were under cross-examination,” he said. “We talked about charge them all and let the jury decide. We talked about cherry-picking the evidence. The law does not get to cherry-pick the evidence. There is no room for that in the justice system.”
Michael White, Brent’s defense attorney, said evidence recovered at the scene — a bag of marijuana and Kohlhaas’ money and wallet — indicated that no robbery took place although the drug deal turned sour.
“The answer you provide should not be based on Isaac’s loss,” he said. “Cash is not taken, the wallet was not taken, the dope was not taken. It wasn’t a robbery. No one can tell you what happened inside the white Chrysler. You can’t rule out that Isaac pulled a gun. You can’t rule out that Veronica Martin had a gun.”
The jury heard testimony from police officers, forensic scientists, another participant in the crime, and friends of the accused, among others, before being charged to deliberate on the case.
Previous testimony
Isaac Kohlhaas tried to take his attacker’s gun away before he was fatally shot in the Walmart store parking lot, a witness testified in 2022.
Graciela Ojeda testified about her friendship with Brent and Swint during their combined murder trial. Ojeda said she was Brent’s best friend and was familiar with Swint, who shared a home with Brent.
Brent told Ojeda, according to her testimony, what happened inside Kohlhaas’ white Chrysler 300 vehicle on Dec. 5, 2018.
“I know what she did,” Ojeda told jurors in 2022. “She shot Isaac. Rashari and Isaac fought for the gun in the car in Walmart. It was just a struggle. (Brent and Swint) were robbing him.”
As part of her testimony, Ojeda spoke about the demeanor of Brent and Swint the day after Kohlhaas died.
“She seemed shaken up,” Ojeda said about Brent. “She seemed uneasy. (Swint) wasn’t saying anything.”
Co-defendant Jazlyn Miller also testified last year.
“I said I didn’t want to rob him because I knew him,” she testified. “I’m sure (Brent) said she didn’t care because she didn’t know him. Chelsea didn’t want to go either. She was agreeing with me that she didn’t want to go.”
Other defendants
Swint, now 23, was also charged with murder in the case as well as a third-degree felony charge of assault of a public servant. Swint pleaded guilty to the assault charge in early 2023.
Swint, who had a plea bargain agreement for the murder charge, now appears to seek to withdraw her plea in that case. A hearing is scheduled at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Court records show she is scheduled to appear before Judge Duskie for a sentencing hearing on the assault charge at 9 a.m. on Sept. 12.
Miller, and Veronica Martin, both 21, also are charged in the incident, are awaiting their respective days in court. Miller faces a robbery charge while Veronica Martin also is charged with murder.
A jury trial for Miller was scheduled Aug. 22, but was canceled, court records show. She is scheduled to appear at a pretrial hearing at 9 a.m. on Sept. 15.
A jury trial for Veronica Martin was scheduled Aug. 21, but was canceled as well. A status hearing in Veronica Martin’s case is also set for 9 a.m. on Sept. 15. Duskie will announce a plea or a jury trial in that case, court records show.