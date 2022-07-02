Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B in downtown Temple, opened its doors Saturday for “All Star Family Day,” featuring baseball history and sports-themed crafts and games.
“It’s kind of a nice play day,” said Mike Hicks, museum director.
Noah and Autumn Stratton of Belton, both doctors at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, brought their three children: Lucy, 10, Clark, 7, and Claire, 4.
“We came last summer to the transportation exhibit, with old cars and trains,” Autumn said. “They had a good time, so we decided to come back.”
Clark played left field this spring with the Belton Youth Baseball Association Seadogs, she said.
“One time I played pitcher, but I didn’t really like that,” he said.
The family made stuffed basketballs, and had to work on their stitching, mom said.
“Lucy sews up all the toys when our dog chews them up,” she said. “She’s a pro.”
Next on their schedule, the Strattons would go a few blocks to Treno Pizzeria and Taproom, she said.
“They have a playground,” she said. “Then Lucy and I are going to Harker Heights to Painting with a Twist. You send a picture of your pet, and when you get there you paint them. They blow up your photo for you.”
She and Lucy were going to paint their grandfather’s dachshund, Trudy. For the children’s nanny, Dolly, they would paint Sullivan — “we think (it’s) a Maltese,” Autumn said.
At another table, Doug and Julie Coggin of Belton did craft work with their three sons, Ryder, 6, Layne, 3, and Brantley, 1.
They’ve been to the train museum before, but not the family events, Doug said. “They’re making fan signs for baseball,” he said.
Ryder and Layne will be starting in T-ball and baseball this fall, he said.
“We went outside and looked at the trains,” he said. “We’re going station-to-station and kind of see the crafts.”
Kacie Owens, troop leader for Troop 8121 with Central Texas Girl Scouts, brought five girls to the family day event.
“This is our first time here,” he said. “We’re making key chains and bracelets, letting the kids do this.”
There are 38 girls in the troop but it’s not meeting during the summer. Most of the girls already have gone to summer camp, she said.
“We have a troop camp coming up, probably in September,” she said. “They’re going to learn how to horseback ride.”
Girl Scouts Karrington Black, 12, and Linzy Chipser, 12, helped children make key chains and bracelets.
“I’m having a lot of fun,” Karrington said. “We met a girl that is joining Girl Scouts. She’s joining another troop. She got recruited last month.”
Shawna Sullivan, outreach assistant for Temple Public Library, displayed baseball books, including one about Jackie Robinson. There also was a book about women who played baseball. She handed out a take-and-make pompom craft for the Fourth of July. And she gave out flip books with photos of baseball players.
“So far it’s been popular,” she said of the library table. “We’re just celebrating the history of baseball and the Fourth of July.”
Miranda Maloy, program coordinator for Wilson Recreation Center, gave away sunglasses, candy and a day pass to the center. July is National Parks and Recreation Month, she said.
“A lot of people are looking forward to programs on this side of town, so we’re excited to meet that need,” she said.