BELTON — A woman accused of tackling, biting, and scratching her 14-year-old daughter in 2020 was indicted on a felony charge by a grand jury last week.
Tiffany Johnson, 42, of Temple, was indicted with injury to a child, a third-degree felony. If convicted, Johnson could face up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Officers with the Temple Police Department responded to an assault call at a residence in the 1100 block of Terrace Street on May 8, 2020.
Once at the scene, officers located a 14-year-old girl lying on the ground between two cars. She told officers that she got into an argument with Johnson that got physical, according to an arrest affidavit.
The victim told officers Johnson allegedly scratched her, bit her multiple times, and tackled her to the ground, according to the affidavit.
Injuries noted by officers and others included scratches to the face, redness and abrasions to neck, face, arms, and ear area, the affidavit said.
A human bite mark was noted in the middle of the victim’s back. She told officers that she felt pain from the injuries and the assault.
Johnson was released from the Bell County Jail Nov. 10 after she posted a $25,000 bond.
Other indictments
• Cory D. France, 32, of Jarrell, theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000.
• Edward E. Dawkins, 68, of Morgan’s Point Resort, driving while intoxicated third or more.
• Jeremy G. Jimenez, 47, of Temple, driving while intoxicated third or more.
• Martha L Hillyard, 65, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
• Joshua Broadway, 23, of Georgetown, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.