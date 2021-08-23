A Little River man faces three second-degree felony charges after he was accused of sexually touching three young girls.
Felix Rudy Fuentes Sr., 62, remained in the Bell County Jail Monday, charged with three counts of indecency with a child with sexual contact. His bonds total $300,000, records show.
The alleged abuse involved three girls that happened over several years when they visited or stayed at Fuentes’ home, according to an arrest affidavit.
The mother of two girls reported the abuse to the Bell County Sheriff’s Department on April 13 after her daughters told her about the inappropriate touching that day.
One girl, now 12, told an investigator that Fuentes began abusing her at age 6. He sexually touched her 10-11 times, the last time around March of this year, the girl told the investigator.
Fuentes “told (the victim) not to tell anyone during the first and last incident,” the affidavit said.
Her sister, now 15, told the investigator, she was inappropriately touched by Fuentes from the ages of 10 to 12.
Both girls participated in a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner exam and identified Fuentes as their attacker.
After a Child Protective Services investigation into Fuentes began, another victim came forward, the affidavit said.
On April 18, a man called the Temple Police Department to report that his daughter, now 19, had been abused by Fuentes when she was a child.
The woman told a police officer that Fuentes abused her over four years — from August 2011 to December 201 at his home.