When Tanya Roper decided she wanted to help women with a history similar to her own — women with a history of abuse, addiction, mental illness and homelessness — she set up shop in the back of her car. Now, Hilltop Recovery Ministries provides a myriad of services to those in need and has plans for expansion.
“I’ve been doing this since 2012,” said Roper, executive director of the organization. “I started in Kaufman County and moved to Bell County in 2019. The relocation left us without a building to call home, so I offered outreach from the trunk of my car. We were blessed with office space at Impact Church before we got our current building.”
Today, Roper’s ministry occupies the top floor of a large brownstone in Temple that she shares with two other charitable organizations.
“The women who come here call it The Drop In,” Roper said. That’s because it is a day-time facility that requires no registration or advance notice to come for services or groups.
“We create an individualized plan for each woman, and we assist them to meet their needs,” Roper said. “If they don’t have a current ID, we help them get one. There’s not much you can do if you can’t prove who you are. You need an ID to get a job, housing or assistance. It’s important.”
Hilltop Recovery Ministries offers psychosocial skills groups with a focus on healthy relationships, recovery support based on the 12-steps of Alcoholics Anonymous, and life skills that include GED and job readiness assistance.
“Thanks to a community grant we secured from the city of Temple in 2021, we have a four-station computer lab the women can use for job searches, taking classes, handling court cases and telehealth counseling,” Roper said.
The center offers breakfast and lunch, showers, and an outreach room to meet emergency needs such as clothing, undergarments and hygiene.
“The women who come here come because they want to improve their lives,” Roper said. “They aren’t mandated by a court — it’s something they want to do.”
Last year, Hilltop Recovery Ministries provided more than 4,000 services to 80 women in need, and that number continues to grow.
Roper works with women to help them overcome life struggles. Some of the women seeking help have been survivors of human trafficking — others domestic violence. Many have histories of addiction, mental illness and have experienced homelessness.
“As we continue to develop, our strategic plan will offer transitional living space for women in recovery,” she said. “It would be a dorm-style facility with space for two women in each room.”
“Like many things the price-tag for the transitional recovery space is large, coming in at more than $250,000 annually,” Roper said. “Donations to support these women who have taken the brave step to recovery can be made on our website: www.hilltoprecoveryministries.org.”
“We are located near other social services such as Workforce Solutions, Social Security, WIC, food and clothing pantries.”
“At Hilltop Recovery Ministries, we assist young women in finding the tools necessary to live a life free from bondage,” she said. “We teach them to become self-supportive. Our goal is to offer a healthy way of life centered around faith, hope and love.”
BELL COUNTY HOMELESSNESS
Among Bell County homeless, 24.2% attended high school in Bell County, but in Temple that number is 30.3%, according to an Operation: Rise study. About 29.5% attended high school in Texas but not in Bell County. About 46.4% attended high school in the United States but not in Texas.