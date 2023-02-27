Hilltop Recovery Ministries

Tanya Roper, executive director of Hilltop Recovery Ministries, stands in front of the charity’s day center at 819 S. 5th Street. Hilltop offers services during the day, Monday through Thursday, but she plans to expand the center into a transitional housing facility for women suffering from emotional and physical abuse as well as addiction and homelessness. 

 David Stone | Special to the Telegram

When Tanya Roper decided she wanted to help women with a history similar to her own — women with a history of abuse, addiction, mental illness and homelessness — she set up shop in the back of her car. Now, Hilltop Recovery Ministries provides a myriad of services to those in need and has plans for expansion.