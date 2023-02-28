NAACP Temple President Zoe Grant enjoyed celebrating the last day of Black History Month with her peers at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center on Tuesday morning.
Temple celebrates Black History Month
TDT Joel Valley
