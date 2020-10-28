Family Promise of East Bell County has a new executive director, the organization announced Wednesday.
Rucker Preston, who most recently worked as the executive director for the Texas Christian Community Development Network for three years, is now the head of Family Promise, a news release said. He was hired this month.
“I cannot express how excited I am for this new opportunity to invest in and serve the community that my family calls home,” Preston said. “Kim, London, Landry and I have volunteered for the past 9 years with our church and we’ve stayed overnight with the guest families at least 20 times. Family Promise means so much to us.”
Family Promise of East Bell County is a non-profit organization focused on helping homeless and low-income families to achieve sustainable independence through a community-based response.
At the Texas Christian Community Development Network, Preston led the statewide organization and its annual “No Need Among You” conferences in Houston, Waco, San Antonio and Fort Worth.
He previously worked as the executive director of Helping Hands Ministry of Belton from 2008 to 2017.
Preston is a faculty member at Baylor University’s Diana R. Garland School of Social Work. He has taught there since 2016.
“We have a phenomenal board of directors and I am thrilled about the direction in which we are headed,” he said. “As we look to increase our service at greater levels, both quantitatively and qualitatively, the Promise House is such an exciting project to work towards.”