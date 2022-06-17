The Temple Juneteenth Parade, hosted by the Al Edwards Juneteenth Association Chapter 111, will begin with a vehicle parade, which will gather at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and East Avenue M in Temple.
The parade will start at 10 a.m. There will then be a festival at 11:30 a.m. in Ferguson Park, 1203 E. Adams Ave. The festival will include lunch, live entertainment, vendors and talks by city officials.
In Killeen, the 33rd annual Killeen Juneteenth Parade will take also start at 10 a.m. Saturday in the city’s downtown. Organizers said it will start and end at City Hall.
A Juneteenth Family Fun Day will also take place from 8 a.m. to 2:50 p.m. Saturday at the Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd in Killeen.
In Belton, Juneteenth celebrations begin at the Harris Community Center, 401 N. Alexander St., with a presentation by the Rev. George Harrison; reflections by Robert Ford, former Dallas Cowboys coach; and historical displays. A social, called “the Blue and White Affair,” begins at 8 p.m.
On Sunday, New Day Fellowship, 510 E. Ave. J in Temple, will be the site of a memorial service with the Rev. George Harrison as keynoter, beginning at 3 p.m.
From 3 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, the sixth annual Culture Celebration will take place at the Harker Heights Event Center, 710 Edwards Drive in Harker Heights. Organizers said the event will include a salute to Father’s Day, food tasting and a tribute to Juneteenth and black history.