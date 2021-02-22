Churches Touching Lives for Christ, a non-profit organization located at 702 W. Ave. G in Temple, will distribute food to those in need 12:30-3:30 p.m. today and Tuesday.
This will be a drive-through distribution event, but those who arrive on foot also will be assisted.
CTLC is an evangelical cooperative ministry of churches, individuals, businesses, and organizations working together to meet the food and clothing needs of individuals in order to introduce them to Christ.
For information visit www.ctlcministries.org or call 254-778-6885.