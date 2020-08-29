Dove season is slated to begin Tuesday for hunters in Bell County.
Although the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said 2020 surveys of dove populations were canceled in response to COVID-19, they anticipate “promising hunting conditions” to begin the season.
Mourning doves have a breeding population of about 25 million in Texas, while white-winged doves account for 15 million. TPWD said these dove populations migrate into Texas during the hunting season, as much of the state has favorable conditions for doves in September.
TPWD also noted how Texas has received above average rainfall statewide throughout the spring season — weather events that can possibly affect a region’s dove population.
“It’s hard to say exactly how regional dove populations are affected by hurricanes and other extreme weather events,” Owen Fitzsimmons, TPWD’s dove program leader, said in a news release. “In this case, I anticipate minimal impacts to September hunting, but the extra rain could lead to better late-season habitat when food is often scarce.”
Fitzsimmons added how cold fronts and other seasonal weather can sometimes prove beneficial for hunters.
“Doves will concentrate in bigger fall flights ahead of the fronts, making for some excellent hunting opportunities,” Fitzsimmons said. “These groups will often feed heavily in one area for a few days before moving on. Hunters should look to take advantage of any fronts during the season.”
TPWD said Texas accounts for a third of the nation’s total mourning dove harvest, while also representing a third of the game’s hunters in the United States.
These Texans’ hunting and fishing licenses — except those purchased the year-from-purchase all-water package — expire Monday. Licenses for the 2020-21 year went on sale Aug. 15.
“Annually, Texans purchase more than 2.4 million hunting and fishing licenses and directly fund a multitude of conservation efforts and recreational opportunities, helping make Texas one of the best places in the country to hunt and fish,” the TPWD release said. “Projects funded in part by license sales include fish stocking, wildlife management, habitat restoration, public hunting leases, river fishing access and Texas game wardens.”
Licenses may be purchased through the TPWD website, by phone or at one of the 1,700 approved retailers in Texas. In addition to purchasing a new hunting license, dove hunters are required to possess the migratory bird endorsement and be Harvest Information Program certified.
TPWD said hunters are reminded to report any birds they recover with leg bands — equipment used to monitor regional dove populations. Other regulations for hunting seasons in Texas can be found online in TPWD’s Outdoor Annual at https://bit.ly/3lsEEtZ.