Members of Open Carry Texas, a nonprofit dedicated to the safe and legal carry of firearms, held a brief rally on Friday outside Temple City Hall in support of House Bill 1927’s passage.
If signed into law by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, the legislation would allow Texans to carry handguns without a license or training — legislation that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has repeatedly touted as “the strongest Second Amendment legislation in Texas history.”
CJ Grisham, Open Carry Texas’ president, told the Telegram he is mostly pleased with the legislation.
“We are pretty happy,” he said. “It took us eight years to get to this point where we’re able to reinstate our right to keep and bear arms as guaranteed under the constitution. There are some things to the bill that (legislators) still need to fix … but for the most part we’re happy about it.”
Grisham was joined at the northeast corner of North Third Street and West Central Avenue by two other members of Open Carry Texas: James Everard and Mike Stinnett.
“We’re just three guys,” Grisham said. “We didn’t plan a giant rally because it’s Temple, Texas. We just wanted to come out and talk about House Bill 1927 and see if people had questions.”
During the rally, the Open Carry Texas president also claimed that gun violence is a myth.
“Today is also supposedly gun violence awareness day, and we believe that gun violence is a myth,” he said. “Because is there such a thing as knife violence, fist violence or dog violence? No. So gun violence is just a way to try and scare people into banning guns. It’s a fear technique, and we just believe in trying to overcome violence in general.”
But at the end of the day Grisham is pleased Texas legislation is beginning to further toward the Second Amendment.
“Law-abiding Texans no longer have to beg the government for permission to exercise a constitutionally protected right,” Grisham said.