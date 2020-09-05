A rotating series of activities and displays will soon come to a building in downtown Temple as a museum without walls gets its first set.
The Temple Children’s Museum, which previously operated without a fixed building, now plans to move into a temporary space in downtown Temple. The organization’s new location will be in the former location of the downtown Goodwill, 11 N. Fourth St.
Joelle Bedwell, an officer of the organization, said the museum is currently asking for donations from the public to help fill out the interior of the building and its exhibits.
“We got the building in March, and we started transforming it into our temporary children’s museum,” Kathryn Hermans, one of the museum’s founders, said. “We are working on opening up and providing space for children (ages) 0 to 7 to come, interact with their parents, and have a fun learning experience.”
Hermans said the museum will feature a rotating variety of activities that touch on a variety of interests.
All of the proposed exhibits will be focused on science, technology, engineering, arts and math in an effort to help the children learn. She said some of the planned exhibits for the museum will include a grocery store where children can shop for food and large building blocks that they can build with.
“We were a museum without walls for the past three years, so we had exhibits that we would take with us,” Hermans said. “So, some of those exhibits we will be putting inside (the new space).”
Bedwell said it was important to create a new space like the museum because the age range that they are targeting is a population they feel is not currently served in the city.
While the museum board previously secured permission to use another building in downtown, 214 S. Second St., Bedwell said the museum would have needed about $3 million to outfit the building and begin operations.
Though the museum had tried to raise enough money for the bigger building, in the end they were not successful. Bedwell said that the owner of the building that had allowed them to use the bigger building is now also letting them use the old Goodwill building until they can raise the needed funds.
While the museum is a non-profit, it does plan to charge entrance fees to attendees so it will be able to raise the needed money for the bigger space and to hire an executive director.
“The other location was donated to us, but we need to raise about $3 million to make it into a children’s museum,” Bedwell said. “We held a capital campaign six months ago and we didn’t raise anything near $3 million. In the meantime, the same people who donated the building to us bought the Goodwill (building) and will rent it to us in the meantime until we can make the permanent location (work).”
Hermans said the museum is set to open sometime in October, and estimates the money for the larger building in downtown Temple will be raised within the next three years.