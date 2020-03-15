BELTON — Every department in the Belton city government has seen some sort of facility improvement during Mayor Marion Grayson’s nearly two decades on the City Council.
“Everybody except the library,” said Grayson, who is in her final months as the city’s top elected official. “So now it’s time for them to get their shot at it.”
The Lena Armstrong Public Library is set to get a facelift. The exterior will be improved with a fresh coat of paint, new signage and better landscaping — all aspects that city officials hope will bring more people to the library.
Belton spent recent years conducting an assessment on the library to determine how it could be improved. One sticking point was the building itself.
The Lena Armstrong Public Library, 301 E. First Ave., is a nondescript building. That’s a problem.
“There were a lot of comments when we were doing focus groups during that process and even in our community survey from people saying they did not realize that was the library building,” Assistant City Manager Gene Ellis said. “It just doesn’t stand out. It’s not really prominent. Many thought it was an office building or something of that nature.”
Maureen Arndt — a principle at Dallas-based 720 Design, an architecture firm focused on libraries — recently presented a plan that might make the library into a building that grabs people’s attention.
Arndt was honest in her assessment of the Lena Armstrong Public Library: It is hard to tell that the brick building is a library.
Drawing people to the library’s entrance would make the building’s purpose more obvious.
“We started to look at how we can connect all the way around,” Arndt said, explaining that the library needs paths that lead people to the entrance and other popular outside areas, such as the seating area near Miller’s Smokehouse.
An awning, with a Texas star, would be added to the entrance to make it more visible. And big letters that spell “LIBRARY” would be hung on the First Avenue- and Penelope Street-facing sides of the building.
Arndt used the old Carnegie Library — now the Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. — as inspiration for the Lena Armstrong Public Library’s proposed façade.
The Carnegie Library has maroon accents on its entrance. The Lena Armstrong Public Library will be painted that color.
“We started to look at how we can transform that brick just by painting it,” Arndt said, highlighting that by repainting the building, its architecture will pop. “Some contrast, like at the Carnegie Library, could really emphasize the building.”
Grayson told Arndt she had never noticed that the library roofline has two levels on it.
“I always look at it as just a box,” the mayor said.
Along the sides, frames would be installed so that the library can put photos or posters to advertise events or celebrate holidays.
On the Penelope Street side of the library, there also would be a space for a mural.
“Our next step in what we’re hoping to do if we gain consensus to proceed from both the Council and the library board would be to start getting quotes on what it would take,” said Ellis, who is also the police chief. “We have $100,000 in (Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone) funding to do some of this.”
Ellis said the city plans to start painting later this spring and work on plans for the mural and signs through the summer and fall.
“We’re so excited to start getting something done,” said Peggy Williams, president of the Friends of the Lena Armstrong Public Library. “We’re trying to get more and more people in there, and get them excited about reading. It just thrills me to death that we’re finally getting started.”