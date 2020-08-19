BELTON — Defense attorneys representing George Powell III — whose 2009 aggravated robbery conviction was overturned by an appellate court — are trying to remove Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza and his prosecutors from a retrial in the case.
A five-hour virtual hearing on Wednesday focused on a previously filed motion to recuse district attorney staff from the new trial Powell was granted by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals. Powell was accused of robbing a Killeen 7-Eleven despite height differences between Powell and the alleged robber captured on camera.
Garza was subpoenaed as a witness by Michael Ware, executive director of the Innocence Project of Texas, which represents Powell.
The hearing was filled with shouting and arguments between attorneys — Ware and former Assistant District Attorney Michael Waldman — and the raised voice of visiting state District Judge Daniel Mills.
Waldman called Ware’s arguments “a cycle of ridiculousness,” and Mills told Ware, “We’ve beat this horse a lot.”
Bell County 27th District Court John Gauntt recommended that Powell receive a new trial because the Bell County District Attorney’s office didn’t reveal information about a plea deal made with an informant and it didn’t reveal information about an alleged Crime Stopper offer to a witness, he said.
Two former assistant district attorneys — Paul and Leslie McWilliams — reportedly kept important information from Powell’s defense team that might have changed the outcome of his first trial for aggravated robbery — an issue that prompted the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals to vacate Powell’s conviction and order a new trial.
A jailhouse informant also gave testimony, later proven to be false, which was allowed by the husband-and-wife prosecuting team. The informant received special concessions in his own criminal case for his testimony.
“I was consulted before the 2009 trial of Powell, but I didn’t watch it,” Garza testified.
Ware said Garza had an obligation to report the McWilliams for withholding important evidence from the defense.
“I’m still of the opinion they told the defense,” the district attorney testified. “Yes, I agree they (the defense) should have been told. I would hope they would have done that in any case.”
Garza said he based his opinion that the McWilliams informed the defense on the 20 years they spent with his office.
A desire to question Waldman and his previous involvement with the case was denied by Mills.
The last person to testify for Powell’s defense was James McCormack, a former general counsel and chief disciplinary counsel of the State Bar of Texas.
McCormack summarized his opinions about the first trial. He said he believed Garza was more concerned about personal interests than he was about seeing justice done for the state of Texas. He said Garza had an obligation to report Paul and Leslie McWilliams to the State Bar of Texas.
Waldman said that each side will file briefs and issue rebuttals regarding the motion. He anticipates Mills will hear arguments and deliver his ruling by mid-September.
“There is no way Henry Garza can take a fair look at this case,” Ware said in closing.
Waldman disagreed. “This is more of the ridiculousness, more of the show that is being put on,” he said of Ware’s defense.
Waldman — now the criminal trial division chief for Williamson County — will no longer be involved with the Powell case, he said. His last day with Bell County was May 15.
The name of a future prosecutor for the case was not revealed during the hearing.