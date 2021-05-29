A blanket of extreme cold covered the central U.S. in February, setting hundreds of temperature records and leaving millions of Texans without power.
Sound familiar? It should. It certainly describes this year’s events, but it also describes 2011. That year, a moderate La Nina and a very active Jet Stream generated a weather pattern strikingly similar to 2021.
It’s the events that followed the 2011 cold snap that have weather experts concerned that despite a slow start, an active tornado season finale this year may be forming in the clouds above.
“We’ve had some tornadic activity, but the season hasn’t been overly active so far in Central Texas,” said Jason Dunn, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
“But,” he cautioned, “there’s a lot of tornado season left.”
Texas tornado season usually tapers off at the end of June but can reach deep into July as well, he said.
The tornado season of 2011 was the deadliest in modern history, with more than 550 deaths.
A super outbreak on April 27 recorded 226 tornadoes, the most tornadoes ever observed on a single day.
A few weeks later, Joplin, Mo., was hit by the deadliest twister in more than 60 years — more than 160 people lost their lives. It also was the costliest tornado on record with nearly $3 billion in damages. More than 1,000 people were injured.
Temple chief’s Joplin experience
Temple Fire Chief Mitch Randles remembers the Joplin strike well — he was the Missouri city’s fire chief when it hit.
Randles served with the Joplin Fire Department for 23 years before accepting the chief position with Temple Fire & Rescue in 2014.
According to Randles, the tornado impacted an area about a mile wide and three-quarters of a mile long. Usually tornadoes move through an area at about 50 or 60 miles per hour. The National Weather Service said the Joplin storm actually came to a standstill over the city for a complete minute, and it took about 20 minutes for the tornado to run its course.
“The Joplin storm did so much damage because it moved incredibly slow,” Randles said.
Randles said about 7,500 Joplin homes were destroyed, including his own. The Joplin Fire Department lost two fire houses full of equipment.
“We had four firefighters who lost their houses,” he said. “I also lost my vehicles and a camper that crashed into a neighbor’s home.
“That storm was both our best and worst moment,” Randles said. “Everything was destroyed — the pictures don’t do it justice. I stood there and couldn’t recognize familiar streets.”
But, Randles said the community came together to bring Joplin back.
“We made a strong comeback — Joplin was resilient,” he said. “Everyone came together. The work by volunteers speaks volumes about the citizens of our country.”
Could have been worse
Randles said the storm could have been much worse.
“Had it gone a half-mile south it would have taken out two hospitals,” he said. “A half-mile north and it would have hit downtown.”
The Randles and many other Joplin residents had spent the afternoon at the high school’s graduation ceremony. His son was one of the Class of 2011 graduates. Instead of going home after graduation, Randles and his family headed to the city’s downtown dispatching center. It was a decision that may have saved their lives.
“Normally we would have been home,” he said. “Our house was hit.”
After receiving tornado warnings from the National Weather Service, Randles ordered the storm sirens to be blown. About 18 minutes after the initial warning — at 5:41 p.m. — the tornado struck.
Reports by The Weather Channel and other news outlets quickly spread the news about Joplin’s devastation. Help poured in almost immediately.
“The generosity of assistance was overwhelming,” Randles said. “5,000 volunteers from 535 area fire and police departments came to help. FEMA sent task forces and four tractor-trailers with gooseneck trailers carrying $1 billion in equipment.”
Randles said two Walmart executives came to Joplin the day after the storm and asked what they could do to help.
“I asked for ice, Gatorade, clean underwear and socks,” he said. “Within eight hours we had four 53-foot trailers loaded with those items.”
Applying lessons here
Randles said a lot of lessons were learned that day, and he has implemented several new storm procedures since starting work in Temple seven years ago.
“We’ve updated our alert systems and added some sirens around town,” he said. “We are teaching awareness through our Facebook page.”
Randles encourages area residents to have several alert systems in place. “Sirens are great,” he said. “But they are mechanical and could fail. I urge people to get a weather radio and keep it on during bad weather.”
The entire Central Texas Council of Governments region is covered by an alert system called CodeRED. Randles said landlines already are covered, but cellphone users must register at www.templetx.gov/residents/alert_temple.