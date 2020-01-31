A Bell County jury deliberated for less than three hours Friday before they agreed on a sentence for a Killeen man accused in the Belton area murder of a 30-year-old Copperas Cove resident.
Dana Francis Walcott Jr., 40, was guilty Friday of capital murder and was automatically sentenced to life without parole since the Bell County District Attorney’s Office did not seek the death penalty.
Another suspect, Owen Thomas Free III, 38, wasn’t scheduled for trial, but pleaded to the lesser charge of murder in return for a 50-year sentence in the case, his attorney Michael White said. Free also pleaded guilty to assault of a public servant and received a 7-year sentence. He will be eligible to be considered for parole in less than 23 years.
The plea agreement was reached by White and the Bell County District Attorney’s Office, White said.
Free and Walcott were charged in the shooting, killing and burning of Michael Vanlandingham’s body in the Belton area near Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
The killing was said to be drug-related, officials said.
An arrest affidavit said Free — initially also charged with capital murder in the death — told someone he and Walcott killed Vanlandingham because they believed he was “cooperating with the police.”
Vanlandingham was in the U.S. Army. His badly burned body had to be identified for the Bell County Sheriff’s Department through Fort Hood dental records and DNA evidence.
The terribly burned body was found in a shallow burned grave at 1600 FM 1670 — just outside of Belton’s city limits. Thick, black smoke pinpointed the area where the body was found by Belton Fire Department firefighters. Firefighters were called twice to the area. When the fire rekindled, the body was found.
Vanlandingham was shot at least twice in his head, a preliminary autopsy showed.