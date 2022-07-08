Several municipal buildings in Temple will serve as cooling stations with temperatures projected to reach 106 degrees on Saturday — conditions that resulted in the National Weather Service issuing an excessive heating warning that will remain in effect until at least Sunday.
“Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” the National Weather Service said in a statement. “Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.”
City of Temple spokesman Alex Gibbs told the Telegram that the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave., is listed as one of the designated cooling stations during regular business hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays; and 1 to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
“Other city facilities that are open to the public can also provide a place of respite during normal business hours,” he said.
Pets will be allowed on the city’s premises.
Although they are not operating in coordination with the city of Temple, three facilities — Feed My Sheep at 116 W. Ave. G, Impact Church at 306 E. Adams Ave., and St. Vincent de Paul at 106 W. Ave. D — also are planning to shade residents from the heat.
“We are not making plans or a commitment to be open as one of the cooling stations in town. We don’t have the resources for that,” Roy Rhodes, the lead pastor at Impact Church, said. “But we will be open during our ‘clubhouse’ hours on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.”
Feed My Sheep, meanwhile, will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sundays
Caitlyn West, who helps operate the St. Vincent de Paul thrift store, will be helping her community by personally transporting residents to their nonprofit organization.
“I do drive around and pick up the homeless and I bring them to our store to eat and cool down and shower,” she told the Telegram. “It’s not something I advertise but our homeless volunteers know and I know where to find them. I bring about 15 to 20 in at a time.”
However, the National Weather Service understands that not all residents will have the opportunity to remain indoors this weekend.
“When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening,” the National Weather Service said. “Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency. Call 9-1-1.”