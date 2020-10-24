Tiffany Schreiner said it’s going to take a village to complete the planned all-abilities playground at Pace Park — a joint effort between Sirena Fest and Salado.
“That’s the truth,” Schreiner, who spearheads Sirena Fest, said. “Now that the project is becoming a more logistically intensive project, we need community buy in.”
The equipment and flooring, which was originally destined to be installed behind the Salado Civic Center, will cost about $135,000. However, there also is an additional near-$13,000 in site preparation that needs to still be addressed.
Although Schreiner said roughly $115,000 in cash funds has been raised to date, she emphasized how a variety of in-kind contributions were offered — services that are still being accepted.
“Moving forward, we’re accepting readily donations,” she said. “We’re hoping we can get local in-kind donations from local contractors to help us bury the power lines, grade the site and create the best foundation for this beautiful playground to be built on.”
Mark Macey, a territory sales manager with GameTime Playgrounds, is open to the community assisting with the site preparation phase before his company installs the new equipment.
“If you guys find in-kind donations or a group who wants to move the big (landscaping) rocks at the location, that’s great,” he said. “That will help us on the total budget.”
Each donator — whether it’s an in-kind or monetary contribution — will receive a tax receipt for their donation from Variety Texas, a 501(c)3 organization.
Salado Alderman Amber Dankert highlighted how the village of Salado contributed $50,000 of the $115,000 in funding for these upgrades to Pace Park.
“For the first time in a really long time, the village of Salado earmarked $50,000 for upgrades to Pace Park, which we’re really excited about,” she said. “We haven’t had a lot of cohesive village support for upgrades to Pace Park in a long time.”
Sirena Fest and the village of Salado recently submitted a grant proposal to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for further aid.
“I know people are eager to see construction happening down there but it is a work in progress. … Don’t expect any construction to happen until we hear back (from Texas Parks and Wildlife) after the first of the year,” Dankert said.
However, Schreiner noted how improvements not associated with the grant proposal can begin immediately.
“So if there are any contractors or sponsors that wanted to come on board, and help improve the overall site, including the bathrooms, the bridal suite and the pavilion … that can happen now,” she said.