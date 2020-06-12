Candidates for the 17th Congressional District, which includes Milam, McLennan and Falls counties, will face off during live forums scheduled to be broadcast and livestreamed Saturday.
The forums will air from 6:30-8 p.m. Saturday on KWTX-TV in Waco, Temple and Killeen, and on KBTX-TV in Bryan-College Station.
Republican and Democratic candidates in the July 14 runoff election will face off during the forums broadcast from Waco.
The two Republican runoff candidates participating in the forum are former Dallas area Congressman Pete Sessions and Brazos Eye Surgery co-owner Renee Swann of Waco.
Participating Democrats are Richard Kennedy of Pflugerville, a project manager, and Marine veteran David Anthony Jaramillo of Waco.
The Democratic forum will be broadcast from 6:30-7:15 p.m., followed immediately by the Republican forum from 7:15-8 p.m.
“Prior to the March primary election KWTX and KBTX were proud to host similar forums with more than a dozen of the candidates seeking this important seat, and now we want to help District 17 voters get the information they need before heading back to the polls to decide who will face off in November,” said KWTX Vice President and General Manager Josh Young.
The forum will be moderated by KBTX anchor-reporter Karla Castillo and KWTX anchor-political reporter Tara Mergener. Both stations are owned by Gray Television.
The candidates are seeking to replace Congressman Bill Flores, who is not seeking a sixth term.