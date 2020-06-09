The COVID-19 pandemic has created uncertainty about public education funding in Texas. On one hand, state officials have said not to worry. But, on the other, the state’s top elected officials have told agencies to begin cutting.
“We are experiencing some mixed signals, and that has led us to basically try to — for a lack of a better phrase — draw a line in the sand and say this is where we are, this is where we believe we are going and we are trying to take the best of both worlds while also being realistic,” Jennifer Land, the Belton Independent School District’s chief financial officer, told trustees during a workshop this week.
It’s a tricky dilemma for school districts to navigate. Belton ISD may have found a way to circumvent that entire discussion for its upcoming 2020-21 school year budget.
“This (budget) model is based on, for the most part, if we don’t take a lot of action to change anything,” Land told Belton trustees this week.
For now, Belton ISD is looking to keep its budget mostly steady for the new school year, with some increases. The school board will consider the budget in August, district spokeswoman Elizabeth Cox said.
Next year’s expenditures are expected to be $123.8 million— a $4 million increase from the original 2019-20 budget related to student growth.
Likewise, revenues are expected to be $121.1 million — a more than $1.3 million increase from the current budget.
That figure includes $39.7 million in collected property taxes. Preliminary values from the Tax Appraisal District of Bell County have shown Belton ISD values increasing 16.77 percent to more than $4.3 billion. That figure is likely to decrease when it is finalized in late July because residents will protest their proposed appraisals.
Land’s budget model uses a maintenance and operations tax rate of 96.3 cents. Currently, that rate is $1.06 per $100 of valuation. The school board will propose and set the district’s tax rate later this summer.
“Just know that if values increase more than 3 percent, the tax collections will go up and state funding will probably go down. Those two … work in an inverse relationship,” Land said, referring to the Texas Legislature’s changes to how state funding is allocated to school districts.
This budget model, Land said, dips into the district’s projected $42.4 million fund balance to cover the difference between expenditures and revenues. That would leave the district with a nearly $39.7 million fund balance once the 2020-21 budget is completed.
“It’s highly likely that even though we have a negative amount for the net change in fund balance that we won’t necessarily end that way,” she said.
Land said this model of the budget is based on a modest enrollment increase. It projects the district will have 12,381 students in the next school year. The 2019-20 budget was based on an enrollment of 12,301 students.
Enrollment is an issue that is very much up in the air because of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
“That’s variable right now because we anticipate having kids, but we don’t necessarily know what that’s going to look like in terms of who we are going to be teaching, whether we’re going to be in the classroom or if we’re going to have kids who are going to feel more comfortable staying home,” Land said.
Property tax collection is another issue that could change.
“Will families be able to pay their taxes? That’s a question we’re still trying to find an answer to,” the Belton ISD CFO said.
Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith said Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick recently joined a Texas Education Agency conference call with other school leaders. While other state officials have sent mixed messages, Patrick did not, Smith said.
“His message to us was real clear that day: When (the Legislature) passed House Bill 3, they were committed to sustaining funding for House Bill 3 and school funding for the future,” Smith said.