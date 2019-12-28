The city of Temple wants to withhold 5-year-old dash-cam and body camera videos that include a Temple Police officer now involved in the Dec. 2 shooting of Michael Lorenzo Dean, 28, of Temple.
The recent officer-involved shooting in Temple involving Officer Carmen DeCruz, 52, “has garnered significant negative public and media attention,” a letter from Assistant City Attorney Charla Thomas written Dec. 18 to the Texas Attorney General said.
Dean died of a gunshot wound to his head after reportedly being shot by DeCruz.
It wasn’t until Dec. 10 that DeCruz was identified by Temple Police as the officer who shot and killed Dean.
The manner of death was listed as homicide in the preliminary autopsy report. However, a homicide ruling itself isn’t a criminal charge, and DeCruz has not been charged with an offense.
Telegram request for 2015 video sent to AG
DeCruz and Officer Bret McCune were under investigation at one point for a juvenile being injured. However, the final finding of the dismissed police brutality lawsuit said the officers had no intent to injure the juvenile when he was run over by a patrol car driven by McCune during a foot chase in January 2015. The case was dismissed in October 2018 in a Waco federal courtroom.
On Dec. 11, the Telegram requested access to the dash-cam and body camera videos from the 2015 incident.
Nan Rodriguez, Temple deputy city attorney, requested an opinion from the attorney general’s office because the city wants to withhold access to the videos, according to the letter received Thursday by the Telegram.
The city cited 552.101 of the Texas Government Code and Texas Family Code 58.008(b) because the subject of the video is a juvenile and the law enforcement records concern a child.
However, the age of the juvenile at the time of the incident wasn’t given in records obtained by the Telegram. His attorney then, Roberto Flores, said Friday the boy was 15 at the time and is an adult now.
Flores did receive a copy of the dash-cam video, but no videos from body cameras, he said.
The objection states the Telegram isn’t a juvenile justice agency, criminal justice agency, or the child or child’s parent or legal guardian. With those legal arguments, the city believes the documents are confidential and must be withheld, Rodriguez said.
DeCruz was in a foot chase with juveniles after a home invasion call. The males were pursued into an alley. One juvenile, whose age wasn’t included in the lawsuit paperwork obtained by the Telegram, ended up trapped under the patrol car — driven by McCune — and couldn’t move. He was burned from the heat generated by the patrol car’s engine, was hospitalized for a few weeks and still has scars, Flores previously said.
Dean shooting investigation
Little information has been released by the department or the Texas Rangers about the circumstances leading up to Dean’s shooting or the reason DeCruz reportedly fired his weapon.
The Texas Rangers took the lead in the investigation because an officer was involved, which is a process previously used by Temple PD.
Dean’s family wants answers and has asked questions, mainly through its attorney, Lee Merritt.
City staff and officials have asked for patience while the investigation continues and unfolds.
While the officer-involved shooting is under investigation, DeCruz is on paid administrative leave.
The officer-involved shooting wasn’t listed in the LexisNexis Community Crime Map at first and, when it was, it was listed as “assist other agency.” Police spokesman Cody Weems explained it was listed that way because Temple Police Department isn’t the lead agency on the case.
The department has been criticized for its handling of the case, which has drawn national attention and a march from city hall to the police station Dec. 11.
Access to the Dec. 2 dash-cam and body camera videos was filed Dec. 4 through an open records request, and the city requested an opinion from the attorney general.
TCOLE report obtained
The personal status report for DeCruz from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement gave little information.
The report showed no disciplinary action taken against him.
DeCruz became a full-time peace officer in Temple on June 20, 2011. He obtained his basic peace officer license June 4, 2012, and an intermediate peace officer license Aug. 19, 2017.
The courses most recently completed by DeCruz included basic life support, civilian interaction training and less lethal electronic control device training — all completed since March. DeCruz’s last training in arrest, search and seizure was September 2018.
DeCruz has earned 1,413 training hours, according to TCOLE records.